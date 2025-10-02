Brooks Nader Combines Four of This Autumn’s Biggest Trends Into One Luxurious Look
Brooks Nader’s ultra-trendy fall ensemble—posted to her 1.7 million Instagram followers earlier this week—featured a quadruple-threat of fall staples. So naturally, there’s no better way to start the month of October than by showing you how you can snatch the look for yourself.
Posing in front of a gold-framed mirror and a mahogany wall that complemented her monochromatic ensemble, the SI Swimsuit cover girl, who secured the front page spot in 2023, one year before her brand “Legend” nod in 2024, commanded the camera lens.
Let’s go through the four fall staples that stole the show for us. First, the Louisiana native sported a cocoa brown hue from head to toe. Second, she paired an almost floor-length trench coat with a pair of matching leggings. Third, both garments showcased were crafted in a soft suede fabric. Fourth, she tucked the bottoms into a pair of leather knee-high boots. She then added a duo of statement accessories, including oversized aviators and a blinged-out brown clutch, along with dainty jewelry.
“this is so good. love this fit 🔥,” one fan wrote in the post’s comments. Another user agreed and chimed in, writing, “oh this is a LOOOOOOK 🔥.”
Plus, a familiar face gave Nader’s seasonal outfit her own stamp of approval. “Love the look 🔥,” Sofia Resing penned. The Brazilian model made her debut in the fold in 2016 from Zanzibar, four years before Nader’s debut SI Swimsuit campaign in Bali.
The model’s look is also on the market for fans eager to twin with the brand staple, who has appeared in the magazine every year following her 2019 Swim Search win.
The 28-year-old wore a duo of pieces from alice + olivia: the Nevada Suede Trench Coat ($2,995) and the Lennox Suede Leggings ($1,195), each in the shade “Dark Chocolate.” The label’s leggings also come in black, for those looking to elevate a go-to garment that may already be in their closets.
Nader is also well-acquainted with the female-founded brand. In late August, the model, alongside her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, teamed up with the apparel company for The Confidence Campaign. Just days later, their reality show, Love Thy Nader, premiered on Freeform.
“The Nader sisters were the perfect muses for The Confidence Campaign,” alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet shared in a statement aligning with the launch. “They are women who lift each other up and bring positive energy wherever they go.”
