Brooks Nader Puts a Sheer Twist on Monochromatic Styling in Paris
Brooks Nader brought her signature sultry style to the City of Love, turning heads at the Messika show on Oct. 3. Held at the iconic Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the glitzy Paris Fashion Week event drew some of fashion’s biggest names—but Nader’s all-black ensemble was an undeniable standout.
Styling and glam
The 28-year-old opted for a dramatic off-the-shoulder gown with alternating sheer and opaque panels, striking the perfect balance between elegance and mystery. The slim-fitting silhouette highlighted her toned abs and statuesque frame, and the see-through paneling added some edge. The look was perfectly in line with the supermodel’s go-to aesthetic: bold and confident.
Her glam followed suit. Nader’s skin was bronzed and glowing, with a sculpted contour, sheer taupe lids, sleek winged eyeliner and a glossy berry lip. Her voluminous honey blonde waves, styled by Ricky Fraser, framed her face and reminded fans of her bombshell energy. She accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings and rings courtesy of Messika, making her front row moment feel all the more high-wattage.
SI Swimsuit star and reality TV queen
Of course, fans know Nader as more than a style icon. The Baton Rouge native has built a powerhouse career since her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, when she won the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. She graced the cover of the magazine 2023 and was officially honored as a “Legend” during the magazine’s 60th anniversary celebration in 2024. This year, she returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit for her seventh consecutive feature, posing for Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Nader is currently starring in Love Thy Nader, a reality series on Freeform and Hulu that follows her and her three younger sisters—Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—as they navigate life, love and family drama in New York City.
“I decided early on when we started filming, I signed up for this. I’m not going to hold back on the truth and my experiences. Maybe there’s someone out there that can relate,” she told Glamour about candidly sharing her experiences this past year on the show. “When you sign up to be on reality TV, you should be fully open and ready to share whatever. I didn’t really think twice about it.”
Booked and busy
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant is also fresh off a buzzy Maxim cover and back-to-back fashion week appearances. But whether she’s sitting front row, sipping Celsius in the midst of glam appointments or catching up with her sisters at boozy brunch, one thing remains true: Nader is a force and she’s only just getting started.
