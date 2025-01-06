Molly Sims Was the Picture of Elegance in Pink Cape Gown, 18K Yellow Gold Ring at the Golden Globes
Without a doubt, pink is one of Molly Sims’s best colors as the hue makes her beautiful skin and eyes pop while keeping her choice of evening gowns as trendy and eye-catching as ever.
As an attendee of the 82nd Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night, Sims made sure she looked amazing in every single regard. She opted for a first-class floor-length gown from Monique Lhuillier that made her one of the best dressed at the event, featuring a keyhole neckline that gave it a sexy vibe as well as an elegant one. After the cut-out, it was next to impossible to ignore the dress’s lengthy cape sleeves, which added to the uniqueness of the ensemble.
A bold red lip was the perfect addition to Sims’s look just like her glamorous side-swept hairstyle remnant of the golden age of Hollywood.
As for her jewelry, Sims wore diamond-filled earrings that shone bright. However, the real looker of her chosen bling was her 18K yellow gold ring. The jaw-dropping ring Sims sported came from the New York-based jewelry brand With Clarity. The Seagram Eternity Ring ($7,800) has an impressive 36 diamonds, each bearing a timeless marquise shape.
“The man was not a paid actor… had to run it back for the Globes 💋,” Sims, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2000, wrote in the caption to her Instagram post shared with her 1 million followers.
“Stunning!!! The color of the dress combined with the lipstick is EVERYTHING!!🙌,” one comment read.
“Wow! 🤩 you look incredible 🔥 but you always do ☺️,” a fan wrote admiringly.
“This color on you 👌🏻👌🏻🔥🔥🔥,” another fan expressed.
“Always my favorite look of the night!! This color is perfect for you!!” one comment stated, echoing everyone’s sentiments.
Fortunately, there’s more pink where that came from! Another place where Sims can be seen dressed head-to-toe in pink is none other than Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary legends photo shoot.
Shot by photographer Yu Tsai in Florida, Sims was dripped in a glittery pink garment from Marc Bouwer. The gown was fitted perfectly to her toned body, making the model-actress look extremely extravagant. But the gown wasn’t the only show-stopper. Her stylish earrings were from Charlie Lepson and did a stellar job at tying everything together.
One way Sims manages to look so wonderful is through her very own skincare brand, YSE Beauty.
YSE Beauty includes an array of products that target various skin complications and blemishes. The brand is also perfect for those who aim to have their skin glow like never before while also maintaining optimal health inside out. What’s more, the skincare products are very affordable, making it a brand that everyone should get their hands on in the new year.
Sims has many plans in store for YSE Beauty and her other ventures, which is all the more reason this celebrity is one to keep an eye on in 2025 and onward.