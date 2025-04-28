Molly Sims Serves Ultimate Poolside Glamour in Sleek Black Bikini Look
Molly Sims lounging on a pool floatie in tranquil waters would make anyone jealous of her vacation days. But the only thing that could possibly make someone more envious is the fact that she can make a classic black bikini look like it’s straight off the runway.
Sims’s latest poolside ensemble includes a black bikini top with bright gold chains placed on the straps of the garment. The matching black bikini bottoms may appear simple upon first glance, but when inspecting further, one will immediately notice gold chains adorning both outer sides of the piece, adding an extra bit of flashiness to the overall look.
As if this vacay outfit wasn’t already stylish enough, Sims pulled out a black mesh cover-up as one of her accessories. Next was matching black sunglasses, a black beach tote and, of course, black sandals with a large gold band going across each foot. And, last but not least, she wore a statement necklace, bringing everything together for a look for the books.
She may be missing her kids while on this vacation—or maybe not, after seeing the addition of the wink emoji in her caption—but one thing she didn’t miss is the mark with this summery look.
Alongside the black bikini that certainly stole the show, one will immediately notice that her pink pool floatie is not just any pool accessory but an item from Sims’s very own brand, YSE Beauty.
YSE Beauty is a skincare brand that aims to create beauty products for all ages and skin types. The idea came to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend after she faced issues with her own skin.
“I had bad cystic acne from my mid-20s through my 30s. After I turned 40 and had my babies, I began to have a difficult time with uneven skin tone and dark splotchy patches,” Sims told Oprah Daily in 2023. “Then, a few years ago, my husband asked me why my face was a little dirty. It wasn’t dirt. It was my uneven skin. That’s when I thought, ‘Eff it, I’m going to take things into my own hands,’ and spent the past three years creating YSE Beauty.”
Since its launch, YSE Beauty has grown into an acclaimed brand with products featured in many publications, as well as winning a few awards from sites such as New Beauty and at Health’s Skin Awards 2024.
What sets her brand apart from the rest? She prioritizes skincare products targeted at older ages. “First, I thought, ‘Why do the millennials get all the fun products?’ Only 5 percent of brands are targeted to Gen X, and yet we make up 22 percent of the market,” Sims explained.
But Sims shows that aging doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. In fact, she’s more than ready to embrace it all while also ensuring both herself and others out there are well-informed and wise about their skin.
“I’m not trying to look like I’m 20. I’m trying to look the best that I can at my age. I ask myself, ‘How do I lean into living wisely?’ That’s why I wanted to call my brand YSE,” Sims continued. “But, also, the one piece of advice I share with women is that we have to moisturize because if you’re dry, you look older.”
With YSE Beauty, Sims can bathe in the sun knowing she has the very best skincare products on her skin—curated and specially made by none other than herself.