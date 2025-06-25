We Need a Moment to Recover From XANDRA’s Latest Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos
XANDRA is fully in summer mode. The DJ just dropped a sizzling new carousel on Instagram, showing off her sculpted frame and signature glow in a mesh bikini from Vesey, a swimwear brand founded by SI Swimsuit’s very own fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth.
The Ohio native, who now lives in Miami and is spending time in the Hamptons for the season, tagged her location as Southampton, New York. She posed lying back on the grass, propped up on her elbows with her eyes closed and one knee bent, basking in the summer sun.
Her long blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and her glam was fresh and glowy, featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a radiant base. To top it off, the 24-year-old flaunted the cutest blue-and-white polka dot manicure that gave the whole look a playful, Y2K edge and a pop of color.
XANDRA wore the Margot Triangle Mesh Top ($90) and Liz Mesh Bottom ($80) in a classic black hue. The double-layered Power Mesh fabric hugged her curves perfectly, while the elongated triangle top and toga-style bottom gave the set a fashion-forward twist. With ties at the back and neck and fully adjustable coverage, the set struck the perfect balance between statement and staple. Shop more at veseywear.com.
And the connection behind the bikini goes even deeper—stylists and entrepreneurs Zamet and Wentworth have been the duo behind many of XANDRA’s standout fashion moments, from her jaw-dropping stage looks to her festival wardrobe and red carpet appearances. The trio’s creative synergy has become a signature of the Forbes Top Creator nominee’s rise from internet it-girl to industry mainstay.
“my happy place,” the “Body Say” singer captioned the photo dump.
“Gorgina mami,” Olivia Dunne commented.
“Gorgeous,” Olivia Ponton agreed.
“Hot yes.,” Hallie Batchelder declared.
“still dreaming about the fish tacos,” Mia Martini wrote.
“A vesey girl❤️🔥,” Vesey chimed.
“Dream pinterest board fr,” one fan gushed.
The former University of Miami student and self-taught DJ has had a whirlwind rise over the past couple of years. After first performing (and making a surprise catwalk appearance) at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in 2023, she officially made her rookie debut with the franchise in 2024, posing in Belize for Derek Kettela. She returned for her sophomore feature this year in Jamaica with Yu Tsai.
Outside of modeling, XANDRA has built an impressive music career, performing at dream festivals like Lollapalooza and EDC Orlando, as well as iconic global venues including Ushuaïa Ibiza. She’s released two original singles and completed two solo cross-country DJ tours, connecting with fans across the country with her high-energy sets and relatable online presence.