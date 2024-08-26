Mother Nature Would Approve of This Stunning Shell Two-Piece Sixtine Wore in Dominica
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine absolutely blew the brand away when she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Dominica for her debut in the magazine last year. She served major earthy, Mother Nature vibes posing amidst the breathtaking nature landscapes of the Caribbean Island country, and this year, she returned to the fold and topped her previous performance (which we didn’t even think was possible). The 26-year-old traveled to Belize with visual artist Derek Kettela for her feature in the special 60th anniversary issue. And, of course, the photo turned out absolutely phenomenal and ethereal and, as always, the New York City resident’s confidence, radiance and energy were palpable.
We love taking a look back at her 2023 feature, which was styled to mimic the gorgeous, natural scenery of Dominica. From a giant leaf swimsuit to a fishnet one-piece adorned with colorful materials found in the water, the content creator looked absolutely stunning. We’re still in awe of this string two piece, custom made by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Kianna Top, $79 and Kianna Bottom, $74 (toxicsadie.com)
This gorgeous blush pink set featured cowrie shell details as well as small hardware rings made from coconuts. Each piece is custom made to order for extra personalization and sustainability reasons. Both the triangle style top and scrunchy high-leg bottoms offer limited coverage. Shop more at toxicsadie.com.
Today, the Belgium-born, Texas native uses her platform to encourage women to love their bodies not for the way they look, but rather all that they can do: walk, run, climb, dance, laugh. The New York City resident is proudly championing the body neutrality movement across social media.
“To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong. I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that,” she shared at the time of her debut. “I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves. I really want people to [feel represented] and I want someone to say, ‘Oh, well that girl is not a standard size 0, 5'11" model, she looks like me. She has the same body as me.’ I think it’s important that people get that representation in [the] media so that they don’t feel this heavy pressure to be something that nobody is.”