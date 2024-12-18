Naomi Osaka Is a Rosy Red Dream in Festive Ruffle Mini Dress, Heels
Just in case anyone was wondering, red is certainly Naomi Osaka’s color!
The professional tennis player updated her Instagram page with new flicks of her stepping out in one of her most lovely dresses yet. The top of the garment featured a strapless bodice with a corset-like form. This corset created a tight look for the top, which helped draw more attention to the gorgeous bottom of the dress adorned with mahogany ruffles. To pair with the dress, Osaka chose a black and red strap heel with red roses placed on the sides. Osaka finished off her look with a Louis Vuitton bag as well as a black, beige and grey bomber jacket.
All in all, the garnet dress complemented Osaka’s stunning face, updo and body perfectly for a night out.
From the enchanting updo to the shiny bling courtesy of Tag Heuer, Osaka, who served as an SI Swimsuit cover girl in 2021, accessorized so well that it’s almost impossible not to be fixated on the ensemble. Her fans would also agree that she looked ravishing.
“Yessss girl! Take all the selfies!! You look great! And those shoes.... 🔥🤌🏽❤️,” one comment wrote.
“She had the best fit in the houseeeee once again 💄✨❤️,” another comment observed.
“Looking fly per usual! & Love seeing you two together👏,” one comment vocalized.
Even though Osaka’s partner is not pictured in her latest Instagram carousel, fans are still very much so obsessed with the power couple consisting of the champion tennis player and the successful rapper.
Osaka and Cordae’s reportedly began when the two met at a Los Angeles Clippers game. The couple never did too much publicly together, ensuring to preserve the privacy of their relationship. However, in 2019, Osaka and Cordae became far more comfortable with the public knowing about their romance. From then, the relationship only grew stronger, leading to the birth of their first child in July 2019; a girl named Shai.
As mentioned in the above post, now that she's expanded her family, Osaka has plans to return to the court to compete again, especially in tennis opens around the world. Though it’s unclear when exactly she will arrive back on the scene, her fans are more than glad to know that she’s not hanging up the tennis racket just yet.
“I've stepped away from tennis before,” Osaka told InStyle. “But this time, it was the longest duration of my life. And I think it kind of gave me a perspective like, ‘Hey, you're not going to play tennis forever. And you kind of have to cherish the years that you can play’. I do want to be a good role model for Shai, and I want her to see that this was an important chapter in my life.”
Osaka later added, “I don't want to come back if I can't play to a certain level.”
Osaka’s brief fashion-filled intermissions may be coming to an end much sooner than fans would like, but it only means that this force to be reckoned with is hungrier than ever to have that racket back in her hands.