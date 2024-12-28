Nelly Korda Perfected Holiday Fashion in Plaid Mini Skirt With Siblings Jessica and Sebastian on Christmas
If you’re a fan of professional golfer Nelly Korda, you’ll know that she just doesn’t stop. From her record-breaking results in golf tournaments to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut photo shoot, 2024 was an especially busy year for the 26-year-old. And when she’s not owning the green or scoring brand collaborations, Korda makes sure to spend time with her family—which includes a lineup of fellow professional athletes.
As the middle child of retired professional tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, Korda’s older sister Jessica is a pro golfer and her younger brother Sebastian is a tennis pro. The talent very clearly runs in the family.
To celebrate the holidays, Korda spent some quality time with her siblings and documented their Christmas on social media. Taking to Instagram, the LPGA Tour Player of the Year showed off her fashionable festive ‘fit, which included a black and white plaid mini skirt featuring a ruffle detail in the front, a long-sleeved white sweater and a black headband. Keeping in the color scheme, Jessica rocked a white floor-length sleeveless dress and Sebastian wore black pants, a white button-down and a red tie. In the Instagram carousel below, they posed closely together, hugging sweetly for the camera. With such a strong resemblance, there’s certainly no mistaking these three as siblings!
“Merry Christmas from your 3 favorites Ho Ho Ho’s 🎅🏼🎄,” Korda captioned the Instagram post shared with her 1 million followers. Her fans were quick to wish her a Merry Christmas in her comments section, as well as to compliment the three talented siblings.
“Hohoho! Merry Christmas Nelly! 🎅🏻,” one wrote.
“Success breeds success. God bless you all and enjoy 🎅🎄,” said a second.
“#1 family in sports!” another commented.
Jessica’s dog Charlie, a mini goldendoodle, also made an adorable appearance in the first photo in the carousel.
For last year’s festivities, Korda made sure to share a photo with her siblings on Christmas Day, referring to the trio as “the KORDAshians.” Unmistakenly, these three are very close and we love to see it.
Here’s to hoping Korda is having a fantastic Christmas break because she undoubtedly has so much to celebrate this year. Winning her seventh LPGA Tour in just one season in 2024, she became the first American golfer to reach the achievement since Beth Daniel in 1990. She also won the Rolex Annika Major Award this year in addition to the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award. In 2025, Korda will be featured in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, after being photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla this November. The teases the brand has shared so far have been nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous, and we’re sure that goes for the whole spread.