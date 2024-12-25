Unwrap the Heat: 10 Photos of the SI Swimsuit 2025 Athletes to Turn Up the Christmas Cheer
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has the honor of ushering in a group of 10 athletes to the brand with our 2025 roster, consisting of incredible ladies who will be featured in the May magazine. Traveling to Florida in November to be photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton, these influential figures in both sports and culture absolutely blew us away with their beauty—inside and out.
And while you won’t get to see all of the photos until next year, we’ve had so much fun teasing what we can from their amazing photo shoots. As we conclude 2024 and look back at all of the fantastic parts of it—including the brand’s 60th anniversary—we’re giving back to our readers with these stunning photos.
The group of athletes sees new faces introduced to the brand, along with one returning model to the fold, and we couldn’t feel more inspired by them each day. This includes stock car racing driver Toni Breidinger, WNBA player Cameron Brink, Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Olympic heptathlon Anna Hall, no 1. female golfer in the world Nelly Korda, Olympic surfer Caroline Marks, Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas and Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit. Impressive, we know.
As a combination of official shots and behind the scenes sneak peeks, enjoy these 10 photos as much as we do. We couldn’t feel more grateful this holiday season for these powerhouses representing SI Swimsuit.
Toni Breidinger
Rocking an emerald green swimsuit by Palmiza, Breidinger was a toned and tanned dream against the beach.
Cameron Brink
Out in the ocean, Brink looked positively angelic posing in a white Chateau Des Saints two-piece featuring a criss-cross halter top, showing off her impressive washboard abs.
Jordan Chiles
A vision in neon blue, Chiles performed her sport and flaunted her toned body while posing for the brand, rocking a unique cut-out one piece.
Eileen Gu
Gu was simply stunning in this white cut-out one-piece from Always on Holiday, perfectly complementing her olive complexion and bronde locks.
Anna Hall
Hall flaunted her incredible abs while posing on the beach, rocking a fun and flirty pink and peach two-piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid. Her tan skin looked great with the color palette.
Nelly Korda
Korda went for daring in the ocean when modeling in a one-shoulder, high-cut black one-piece. With her blonde hair flowing in the wind, she showed off her natural modeling skills.
Suni Lee
Lee matched her beach towel poolside in a brown simple yet classic two-piece from St. Agni. The color complemented her olive skin and dark hair perfectly.
Caroline Marks
Marks was a tanned and toned goddess walking on the beach in a black string two-piece featuring a criss-cross neck from JADE Swim.
Gabby Thomas
Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election last month, Thomas urged her fans to go out and vote in a bright blue one-piece from RAT BOI which featured an important message embroidered by abbode. Pointing back at the words on her suit, she looked stunning giving the camera a smile.
Ali Truwit
Truwit absolutely took our breath away with her photo shoot, including the image above showing her rock a spacecore-inspired thong two-piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid. She proudly showed off her Paralympic medals—as she should.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said last month. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Stay tuned for more fabulous photos when more SI Swimsuit 2025 models are announced and the next issue is released in May. Happy holidays!