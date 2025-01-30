Nelly Korda’s Latest Pleated Mini Skirt Moment Is Making Us Want to Practice Our Swing
It’s an exciting time to be a golf fan because the 2025 LPGA season has officially begun. The first of 33 tournaments, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla., is currently going on—where Nelly Korda is, as always, one to watch. After a very brief break off the green over the holidays, the 26-year-old is back and ready for another incredible season. Following her triumphant, history-making 2024, which saw her win a whopping seven LPGA Tours along with two big awards, fans can’t wait to see what she accomplishes this year.
To celebrate the start of the LPGA season, the TaylorMade Golf Canada account on Instagram shared a series of photos featuring Korda and fellow pro golfer Brooke Henderson using the brand’s drivers. The second pic in the carousel below definitely caught our eye. As Korda continues to win on the golf course, she also continues to serve major activewear fashion inspo. We’d never be anywhere near as great as the SI Swimsuit model on the green, but her pleated skirt ensemble has us ready to take some lessons.
Rocking her signature white Goldman Sachs visor hat and scrunchie in her high bun, Korda paired a white t-shirt with a grey crewneck sweater and completed the look with a black pleated mini skirt. Proving you can always look stylish playing your sport, the Florida native was the picture of athleticwear chic.
Korda, who is currently the No. 1 golfer in the world, is the daughter of retired pro tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová. Her older sister Jessica is also a pro golfer on the LPGA Tour and her younger brother Sebastian is a pro tennis player.
Though 2024, which Korda describes as “a year of definitely learning,” was record-breaking for the LPGA Tour Player of the Year winner, she isn’t getting cocky when it comes to the 2025 season.
“Last year is last year. When it comes to defending titles, the field is different,” she told Golf Digest ahead of the 2025 season. “There’s different girls in the field. The golf course can be different so there’s so many different variabilities that go into the game of golf when you’re defending that completely changes it. I try not to take that approach of ‘I’m defending’ and take the approach that this is a new week and this is a new opportunity. I’m prepared. I’m going to prepare my hardest. I’m going into the week with a positive attitude.”
Also in 2024, Korda made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when posing for photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. Her gallery of images will be featured in the 2025 magazine.