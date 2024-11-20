Nicole Kidman Wows in Bright Red Fitted Gown With Unique Corset Back
Not one, but two red carpet events took place on the evening of Nov. 19. We’ve already touched on one—the Elle 2024 Women in Hollywood event, which took over the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. But we have yet to comment on the other. After sifting through the photos from the event, admiring each and every red carpet look and picking favorites, we’ve come here to do just that.
In addition to Elle’s Los Angeles celebration, British GQ likewise hosted a high-powered event at The Roof Gardens in London last night. It was the annual Men of the Year Awards, and the celebrities showed out in full force for the black-tie occasion. Among the crowd was popular American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman. The Perfect Couple actress arrived at the event in an outfit to match the occasion. British GQ said red carpet, and the 57-year-old complied, donning a glamorous bright red gown, which perfectly complemented her surroundings.
And it wasn’t just any ordinary red gown, either. With a turtle neck, long sleeves and a fitted silhouette, Kidman’s Balenciaga look was simple enough from the front. But the back? It was another story altogether. The entire back of her gown featured a satin tie corset, which ran from the top to the bottom. She paired the unique number with bright red pointed high heels, a deep pink lip and sultry eye makeup.
The Academy Award-winning actress held tight to the trailing silk ties on the red carpet, drawing attention to the unique back detailing. It was by no means a simple choice from Kidman—though the front may have indicated as much at first glance. But the bright red hue couldn’t have been more on the nose. She took the red carpet stipulation seriously and showed up in an eye-catching look to match.
The move wasn’t a surprising one from Kidman, who has established herself as an impressive (and inspiring) force in the fashion world. Sure, she’s an actress by trade, but she makes enough appearances at international fashion events to prove her expertise on the matter.
If red carpet events continue to produce the kind of style that we saw from Kidman last night, we will be more than satisfied. Although we don’t have red carpet events of our own to attend, we’re always willing and ready to admire impeccable shows of high fashion.