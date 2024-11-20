Alix Earle Oozes Old Hollywood Glamour in White Fitted Gown for Red Carpet Event
Last night, Elle hosted its 2024 Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The red carpet event was—as is to be expected—a star-studded affair. The list of attendees included the likes of Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria and Alix Earle among others. Each of the impressive celebrities arrived at the event in their signature high fashion sense of style. There wasn’t an outfit on the red carpet that we didn’t love. But there is one in particular that we have come here to talk about today: Earle’s picturesque old Hollywood glamour look.
We have long understood successful interpretations of the old Hollywood style to be comprised of a few key characteristics. For one, you must have the clothing (usually a dress) to pull it off. The resulting styles are the picture of grandeur (think intricate details, draping fabrics and sleek silhouettes). To that, you have to add a perfectly styled hairdo (most likely soft and dramatic curls, much like Marilyn Monroe’s go-to hairstyle).
Earle mastered both aspects of the old Hollywood glamour aesthetic last night. She opted for a stunning white fitted gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a draped bodice. Then, she curled her hair to match, arranging her blonde locks in large curls—evoking the Hollywood hairstyles of the 20th century (the high time of old Hollywood glamour).
The look was a fitting choice for the setting. Earle brought the style to a red carpet on the doorstep of Hollywood itself, leaning into the aesthetic of times past during her evening on the West Coast.
It really comes as no surprise to us that the popular content creator was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event (if you ask us). We’re constantly looking to her for clues as to the trending styles of the moment and the most popular looks of the season. In other words, if you were to ask us who we go to for fashion inspiration, Earle would be high up on our lists—and for good reason. She has impeccable taste.
And if her Women in Hollywood outfit wasn’t proof enough (we think it should have been), then simply look to our past musings on her fashion choices. We have spent a lot of time reflecting on her style, and we think you should, too. Your closet will thank you.