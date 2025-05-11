Nicole Williams English Is Breathtaking in Dreamy Barbie Pink Gown for New IG Photos
Nicole Williams English is bringing back Barbie summer in the most elegant way imaginable with her latest sultry Instagram snapshot!
The 38-year-old mom, SI Swimsuit model and ultimate WAG—being married to former NFL player Larry English—took to the social media app this week to share a carousel of sultry snapshots while wearing a breathtakingly beautiful dress, posting the new photo set for her 2.2 million loyal followers to enjoy.
You can check out Williams English’s new post here!
While the 12-photo carousel had no caption, it hardly needed one, as the snapshots themselves did the talking! Donning a silky pink gown with a halter-style, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit up the side of the skirt, the model further accessorized the luxurious look with dainty gold jewelry, including stacked bangle bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. For her footwear, she went with a pair of barely-there strappy gold open-toed heels.
Her long black locks were slicked back into a tight high ponytail to show off her flawless face, which was made up in pure golden glamour. With chiseled cheeks, separated eyelashes, a soft pink eyeshadow and matching nude matte lip, the final look was radiance personified.
In some of the other snapshots featured in the glorious photo set, Williams English could be seen enjoying a night out, complete with drinks and fancy-looking bites to eat. In a video clip included toward the end of the slides, the model could be seen posing in a photo booth with her friends for a cute moment, throwing up a peace sign while all smiles.
And many of the model’s famous friends were quick to jump into the comment section of her post to let her know just how much they loved the stunning snapshots:
“love,” fellow SI model and DJ XANDRA simply wrote.
“,” fellow SI model and reality TV host Kamie Crawford added.
“Gahhh you rarely wear pink 😍😍😍 I LOVE IT,” reality TV star Natalie Halcro exclaimed.
But these perfectly posed photos should come as no surprise, as Williams English is basically SI Swimsuit royalty, having been named Rookie of the Year in 2023 after shooting with the brand in Dominica while seven months pregnant, making her the second visibly pregnant model in SI Swimsuit history (after Katrina Scott in 2022). She then returned for round two with the brand in 2024, heading to Mexico for a sun-soaked shoot in the sand.
But that’s hardly the end of Williams English’s SI Swimsuit journey, as she’ll officially be returning to the fold this month for the 2025 issue, marking her third consecutive year with the brand. This time, she ventured to Jamaica for a jaw-dropping photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.
You can pre-order the 2025 edition here!
We couldn’t be more excited for you to see all of her new incredible photos—until then, be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on Instagram so you don’t miss any of the action!