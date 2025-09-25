Nicole Williams English Proves That a Simple White Midi Is Always an Ethereal Choice
Oh, to have a baby shower thrown by none other than Nicole Williams English! Such a festivity seems to be bound to be filled with laughter and joy when left in the hands of this SI Swimsuit model—and her latest Instagram posts certainly appear to confirm all of this and so much more to be true.
According to her most recent posts, Williams English threw a baby shower bonanza for her best friend of 15 years. The color theme of the event appears to be a combination of white and baby pink, as the model looked gorgeous in a simple white bodycon dress, while her friend looked equally marvelous in a light pink sundress. The same could be said for the adorable decorations, since the majority of them were also in the same pigments. This goes to show just how above and beyond she really went for this special day.
Check out her Instagram post here.
Other things that speak to the Canadian model’s incredible party planning skills are the tables full of little activities for attendees to do. One table featured a place where people can customize their very own jewelry, while another was the most delicious-looking stand where people can make their own ice cream. And who could forget about the rosé cart station? Absolute genius!
Williams English’s mini-me, India Moon, also made an appearance for the baby shower. The youngin’ took a couple of adorable snaps right next to her mother, and it immediately brought to mind the time little India Moon had yet to arrive. The three-time SI Swimsuit model was pregnant with her daughter when she made her debut with the brand in her 2023 feature in Dominica. Before the photo shoot, she took to the SI Swim Week runway in Miami to do her big reveal.
“It’s just wild to see what your body does and how your body reacts to growing a human. It blows my mind,“ Williams English told the brand at the time. “I still can’t get over the fact that there’s this little thing in there, like a little baby already. And I keep looking at TheBump.com and seeing what type of fruit size the baby is."
Flash forward two years, and the bump she often compared to the size of a fruit is now a full-grown toddler. It’s amazing what the human body can do!