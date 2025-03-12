Nika Mühl Makes Marvelous Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week in Beaded Metallic Blue Ab-Baring Look
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl made a dazzling runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for her former UConn teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s new lingerie brand, Kayelise Beauty. The Connecticut Sun forward-turned-designer showcased her debut collection in a stunning, mesmerizing show that seamlessly merged fashion and female athleticism.
Mühl, a Seattle Storm guard, stole the show on the catwalk in a breathtaking turquoise blue fuzzy set featuring a bandeau top. She paired the textured piece with chic mini shorts and a matching sheer cape coat adorned with fizzy sleeve cuffs and trimming. She completed the look with a slicked-back braid and sleek silver pointed toe heels. The daring yet elegant look highlighted the Croatian athlete’s toned abs and confident runway presence.
Backstage, Mühl posed in a mesmerizing beaded metallic blue ensemble. The intricate outfit featured a sweetheart bra top, dripping in pearls and three-dimensional floral details, paired with a matching mini skirt. She completed the look with a dramatic sky blue chiffon layered coat, adding a regal touch to her Paris Fashion Week debut.
Nelson-Ododa, who launched her brand Kayelise in honor of her late grandmother, Herenia, shared that the inspiration behind her debut collection was deeply personal.
“Debuting Kayelise at Paris Fashion Week felt like a dream,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “Creating alongside my best friend Nika and bringing this vision to life was surreal. None of this would be possible without my incredible team, who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”
Mühl, 23 and Nelson-Ododa, 24, played for the Huskies for four years, overlapping for the ’20-21 and ’21-’22 seasons.
The designer, who used to play with the Los Angeles Sparks, reveals that the collection’s signature shades of blue are intentional, chosen to honor ovarian cancer awareness, a cause deeply close to her heart.
“Herenia, named after my grandmother who passed from ovarian cancer, is a tribute to her strength and the women in my family who have faced ovarian cancer and reproductive health struggles,” she shares. “What started as a way to honor her has ignited a fire in me that I didn’t know was there. The colors in this collection aren’t just an aesthetic design choice - they represent ovarian cancer awareness, a cause so close to my heart. I want this awareness to feel sexy because it’s reclaiming our narratives - sharing wisdom, awareness, engaging in preventative care.”
The Georgia native also gives a heartfelt and sincere shout out to all the people behind the scenes.
“I’m beyond grateful for a team that not only prioritizes the details but also ensures I don’t burn out in the process,” Nelson-Ododa added. “I can’t wait to share more about my lingerie line, but for now, I’m soaking in the journey and feeling so excited for what’s ahead.”