Under Armour Signs Nika Mühl as Latest Ambassador in Fierce, Sporty New Campaign
Nika Mühl is officially lacing up with Under Armour. The Seattle Storm guard, known for her relentless defense and commanding court presence, has signed a multi-year partnership with the global sportswear brand. She’ll represent Under Armour both on and off the hardwood, sporting its apparel and Curry Brand sneakers throughout the WNBA season.
“The team behind the Under Armour brand is incredible,” the 23-year-old shared. “They’re so innovative, creative, and just relentless at what they do, and I align with that so much. Having grown up watching their athletes, I have seen how they really invest in them, letting them have their own vision but also helping them to grow and support their work. It’s so much more than just the logo—it’s an entire community that shares the same values I do.”
Mühl, who was drafted 14th overall by Seattle in 2024, made an immediate impact in the WNBA before an ACL injury cut her rookie season short. Despite the setback, her reputation remains strong. The Croatian-born athlete was a two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year at UConn, where she became the school’s all-time assist leader and helped lead the Huskies to the 2024 Final Four.
Her connection with Under Armour dates back to Dawg Class, an elite camp for top college guards hosted by Kelsey Plum in collaboration with the brand. That experience, combined with Under Armour’s commitment to its athletes, played a key role in Mühl’s decision to sign. Now, she joins Plum, Marina Mabrey and Diamond Miller on the brand’s growing roster.
Beyond her impact on the court, Mühl is also a rising style star—and she gets her passion for fashion from her parents, Roberta and Darko Mühl. Her game-day outfits have been praised by GQ and LeagueFits, and she’s quickly become one of the most stylish athletes in the WNBA.
“My style is all about confidence,” she said. “I don't like to stick to one look and at the end of the day, we are multidimensional people who change and grow. A year from now, I might not like something I wore yesterday (unless it’s Under Armour of course), but I feel like that’s just that constant evolution of fashion and my expression of self. I'm down to take risks, down to try something new and stay confident.”