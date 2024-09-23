Nika Mühl Ushers in WNBA Playoffs in Stunning Teal Blue Style Ahead of Game Time
All season, there has been a standing consensus where Nika Mühl’s pre-game fashion is concerned: the WNBA rookie never misses.
From the first game of the regular season to the first game of the 2024 playoffs, the Seattle Storm guard has made it her mission to turn the tunnels into a runway. This season, game day fashion has reached unprecedented heights (where both styling and coverage are concerned), and Mühl has been at the forefront of that upward movement in a lot of ways.
Her look for the first round of the league playoffs was no exception. Ahead of the Storm’s game one matchup with the Las Vegas Aces, the 23-year-old went vintage. She donned a pair of light-wash jorts (a polarizing pick from the fashionable athlete) and a bright teal wrap top with stitched detailing. She paired the set with silver pointed heels, matching earrings and a pair of lightly tinted sunglasses.
As always, it was an expertly styled look from Mühl. But, while many of her pre-game styles lean more edgy (think diamond-encrusted denim and leather sets) than anything, this latest style was the perfect ode to retro dressing.
Mühl and the Storm were unable to pull out the game one win against the the Aces last night, but they will have a chance to redeem themselves tomorrow in game two of their best of three series. That also means the Croatian athlete and her teammates will have at least one more shot at impressive game-day fashion (and perhaps more if they can pull out the win in game two).