Nine West Has Curated the Best Neon Shoes for Summer
When it comes to fashion, seasonal trends come and go. And while we love stocking our shoe closets with neutrals—think black pumps, nude strappy heels and the like—the summer season allows for having more fun with your wardrobe, from head to toe.
Enter Nine West and the brand’s fun and funky collection of neon footwear. The fashion retailer was on hand during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island’s daytime festivities at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., last month. The brand put some of the hottest styles of the season on display, from sandals to chunky wedges to high heels. And just in case you were unable to join us in the Sunshine State, never fear—you can shop a few of our favorite Nine West pairs below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Geena Flat Slide Sandals, $29.99 (ninewest.com)
Available in several color combos, these flat sandals are suitable for wearing poolside or out to a late morning brunch with your girlfriends.
Yickie Platform Slide Sandals, $44.99 (ninewest.com)
Elevate your summer style—quite literally—with these slip-on platforms that can be dressed up or down.
Folowe d'Orsay Pointy Toe Pumps, $69.99 (ninewest.com)
Available in 15 different colors and patterns, these classic pumps can be incorporated into workwear (in a more neutral hue) or used to spice up a date night outfit (in a bold color like the one above).
Reina Ankle Strap Sandals, $69.99 (ninewest.com)
With just under two dozen prints and colors to choose from, these dressy heels feature the cutest gold stiletto.
