Nine West Has Curated the Best Neon Shoes for Summer

From sandals to platform slides to sleek pumps, the brand is our go-to for bright and beautiful footwear this season.

Cara O’Bleness

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Tato Gomez

When it comes to fashion, seasonal trends come and go. And while we love stocking our shoe closets with neutrals—think black pumps, nude strappy heels and the like—the summer season allows for having more fun with your wardrobe, from head to toe.

Enter Nine West and the brand’s fun and funky collection of neon footwear. The fashion retailer was on hand during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island’s daytime festivities at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., last month. The brand put some of the hottest styles of the season on display, from sandals to chunky wedges to high heels. And just in case you were unable to join us in the Sunshine State, never fear—you can shop a few of our favorite Nine West pairs below.

Nine West diplay
Nine West display / Tato Gomez

Geena Flat Slide Sandals, $29.99 (ninewest.com)

Geena Flat Slide Sandals
Geena Flat Slide Sandals / ninewest.com

Available in several color combos, these flat sandals are suitable for wearing poolside or out to a late morning brunch with your girlfriends.

Yickie Platform Slide Sandals, $44.99 (ninewest.com)

Yickie Platform Slide Sandals
Yickie Platform Slide Sandals / ninewest.com

Elevate your summer style—quite literally—with these slip-on platforms that can be dressed up or down.

Folowe d'Orsay Pointy Toe Pumps, $69.99 (ninewest.com)

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Tato Gomez

Available in 15 different colors and patterns, these classic pumps can be incorporated into workwear (in a more neutral hue) or used to spice up a date night outfit (in a bold color like the one above).

Reina Ankle Strap Sandals, $69.99 (ninewest.com)

Reina Ankle Strap Sandals
Reina Ankle Strap Sandals / ninewest.com

With just under two dozen prints and colors to choose from, these dressy heels feature the cutest gold stiletto.

Berkleigh Wright, Katie Austin and Kamie Crawford
Berkleigh Wright, Katie Austin and Kamie Crawford / Tato Gomez

Shop Nine West’s complete collection of shoes, handbags, watches and more here.

Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

