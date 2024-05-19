Swimsuit

Inside Day 1 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024

Brand models and guests enjoyed a poolside event on Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Cara O’Bleness

Katie Austin and Christen Harper
Katie Austin and Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After walking the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit launch party event in New York on Thursday, May 16, models and staff headed to Hollywood, Fla., the following morning to continue the festivities in the Sunshine State.

Upon arrival at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, SI Swimsuit models went into hair and makeup to prepare for the evening’s VIP party at the venue’s Boras Pool. Check out a few of our favorite looks from the cocktail party here.

Nicole Williams English, Roshumba Williams and Kamie Crawford
Nicole Willams English, Roshumba Williams and Kamie Crawford / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, models enjoyed a private outdoor brunch to fuel up before Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 began at 11 a.m. Throughout the day, models mingled with guests at at the poolside event, which featured several interactive displays.

Kate Upton and Christen Harper
Kate Upton and Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gold Bond, the official skin sponsor of the 60th anniversary issue, was on hand with plenty of products to help guests remain hydrated, nourished and radiant this summer. Additionally, Tarte Cosmetics offered up makeup samples, while guests also had the opportunity to create custom charm bracelets, courtesy of Electric Picks.

Sharina Gutierrez, Paige Spiranac and Brenna Huckaby
Sharina Gutierrez, Paige Spiranac and Brenna Huckaby / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This year’s SI Swimsuit Issue had seven different covers, including a triptych featuring 27 brand legends and four individual covers, starring Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady, Gayle King and Chrissy Teigen.

Brooks Nader and Jena Sims
Brooks Nader and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“The 60th was such an important moment for us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stated on the New York City red carpet. “We have evolved so much as a brand, really, specifically in the last decade, and it was important for me to really highlight that and celebrate that and try and capture what an important brand we have become and the important conversations that we’re hosting.”

Christie Brinkley and Hunter McGrady
Christie Brinkley and Hunter McGrady / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After the daytime event wrapped, models got glammed up for a VIP wrap party, which was held at ABIAKA restaurant, followed by an after-party at DAER Nightclub. The unofficial dress code of the evening largely consisted of monochromatic and golden looks.

Lauren Chan and Lorena Durán
Lauren Chan and Lorena Durán / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
