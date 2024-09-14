Nneka Ogwumike Pulls Out Fall Leather in the Form of a Fitted Maxi Skirt for Tunnel Walk
With New York Fashion Week comes the official start of fall fashion. Sure, we may have pulled out our sweaters for the first time a few weeks ago, but until the most fashionable took the streets of New York in the best of the coming season’s styles, we hadn’t fully embraced cool-weather fashion.
But now, it’s well and truly here. Nneka Ogwumike knows that. In fact, she’s seeing to it that WNBA tunnel fashion follows suit. The WNBA season, which began in May, has effectively spanned three seasons (late spring, summer and early fall)—and the pre-game looks have been a testament to that. Ogwumike, for her part, is certainly in the fall fashion mindset and proved as much in her latest pre-game outfit.
She arrived to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of the Seattle Storm’s Sept. 11 game against the Los Angeles Sparks in an outfit that screamed “fall.” The athlete paired a black tee with the words “Madam President” written across the front (a testament to her role as president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association) with a fitted khaki-colored leather maxi skirt and cream patent leather heels.
If we know one thing, it’s that the moment leather comes out, it’s clear that the fall season has well and truly begun (at least, in terms of fashion). And we’re here for it, too. We’re always looking for some fall fashion inspo, and we have no doubt that the best-dressed (from athletes to models) are about to start delivering.