Olandria Proves Orange Is Her Color, and We’ve Known It Since Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

Olandria may be going through a public breakup, but a little bit of relationship drama isn’t keeping the former Love Island USA star down. While the 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie and Nic Vansteenberghe have ended their relationship (with the DJ and model confirming the breakup in a message to his subscriber-only TikTok community this morning), Olandria’s latest Instagram post is proof she is continuing to thrive.

On Saturday, July 25, the 28-year-old Alabama native shared a 14-slide Instagram carousel of herself serving her lethal face card while clad in an orange Tom Ford dress. The garment, which featured a hip-high slit and elegant draping, was accented with gold accessories and styled by the Reismans.

“Pressure makes diamonds 😉🧡,” Olandria stated in her caption.

Plenty of the star’s 2.6 million followers chimed into the comments section with praise.

“screensaver,” 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher chimed.

“This might be my favorite yet 😍❤️,” 2026 magazine rookie Tunde Oyeneyin wrote.

“diamond indeed 😍,” singer Chloe Bailey added.

“THAT FACEEEEEEEE NEW DEFINITION OF SUN-KISSED OMG 😩 the aura, the ombré the EVERYTHING 🧡🧡🧡🧡,” a fan gushed.

“And you are a diamond!! 🧡,” another follower declared.

Naturally, Olandria’s latest display in orange brought us back to her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie feature, which was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla. While on set in the Sunshine State, Olandria was styled in looks that brought forth a coastal chic energy—including a striped Haus of Pinklemonaid one-piece, which featured a striking brown, tan and orange color combo.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

This colorblocked one-piece features adjustable straps for a custom fit, while the back is super cheeky. And if the showstopping suit looks familiar, it’s because brand legend Leyna Bloom also wore the suit for her 2021 photo shoot in Tampa, Fla.

While Olandria was the picture of confidence during her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, she revealed in an exclusive Swim Edit Q&A recently that even she has experienced self-doubt when it comes to putting on a swimsuit. However, she shared her secret for being more comfortable in swimwear, which is worth repeating.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“Embrace your insecurities so that you can feel better about yourself,” Olandria advises. “I used to be ashamed of my stretch marks on my butt and I used to refuse to remove my cover-up because of it. I learned to embrace them anyway to make myself feel better about them.”

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Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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