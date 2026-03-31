Olandria Shimmers in Chocolate Brown Two-Piece While on SI Swimsuit Set in Florida

With this morning’s announcement that Olandria posed for her 2026 rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla., the model and media personality’s first look has essentially broken the internet.

Fans can’t get enough of the Love Island star’s initial sneak peek from set at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, where she was photographed by Katherine Goguen. And following our release of the striking image of Olandria in a sparkly brown Oséree bikini, the 27-year-old Alabama native has shared some behind-the-scenes content with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

“Once a dream. Now my lifestyle 🤍 Extremely grateful for this opportunity & my new Sports Illustrated family🥹🫶🏾,” Olandria captioned her reel, which was set to Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” Her video started out with the model posing in a sheer white set in the surf. Olandria also struck a pose in a black monokini, a cream-colored two-piece, a striped bikini and more.

“10s 10s across the board!!” singer-actress Chloe Bailey gushed in the comments section.

“Alexa, play Body by Megan Thee Stallion!” one of her followers demanded.

“Yesss girl!!! Welcome!!❤️❤️,” Katie Austin, who also posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla., cheered as she ushered Olandria on board.

“Obsessed,” Christen Goff, a February 2026 digital cover model, added.

“GAGGEDDDDD OMG 😍😍😍😍,” another fan stated.

“Love this for you!! 😍🔥,” one more follower cheered.

While Olandria possesses a fierce energy that can’t be replicated, you can channel her vibes by shopping the chic swimwear she wore on set in the Sunshine State.

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Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Whether your upcoming spring break plans involve a beach or poolside escape, catch the sun’s bright rays with this sparkling bikini. The balconette-style top provides extra support, while the low-rise briefs offer moderate coverage. In addition to the mocha hue Olandria sported, the true to size suit is also available for purchase in a gorgeous green.

Olandria was joined on set by fellow models Austin, Goff, Gabi Moura, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann, each of whom were photographed by Goguen for the forthcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Before the magazine hits newsstands in May, be sure to take a sneak peek at each of the model’s first photographs from their time on set here.

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