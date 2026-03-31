Fans React to Olandria Joining SI Swimsuit 2026 for Her First-Ever Feature

On Tuesday, March 31, SI Swimsuit unveiled the latest group of models set to be featured in the upcoming annual issue, following those who shot in Botswana and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. This time, the magazine highlighted the mix of brand staples and rookies who joined the team in the Sunshine State, traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., for an unforgettable seaside shoot.

Returning members of the SI Swimsuit family included Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Jasmine Sanders, Ellie Thumann and reigning Rookie of the Year, Jena Sims. Also on deck for their first-ever features were social media sensation Gabi Moura, as well as Love Island USA Season 7 breakout-turned-rising style star, Olandria.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria joins SI Swimsuit

Following Olandria’s time on the popular reality TV dating program, she made a name for herself in the fashion industry as a headline-making model, with her looks at both New York and Paris Fashion Week cementing her place as a tastemaker in the industry. As a model, she’s appeared on the pages of major publications, including Vanity Fair, Vogue, InStyle and Glamour, and now, she adds SI Swimsuit 2026 to her ever-expanding list.

Touching down in Florida, Olandria joined the SI Swimsuit team on the beaches of the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers. There, she posed for her incredible rookie debut, captured by photographer Katherine Goguen.

In a behind-the-scenes video taken while on set, the model opened up about her experience, stating, “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is more than just a hot woman on the cover. It represents so many different women of different backgrounds, different body types, different shapes.” The model then wrote in the comments of the video on Instagram, “Best experience ever!!!!! Thank you guys for everything 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾”

Fans react to Olandria’s rookie debut

Naturally, fans of the star were over the moon upon hearing of the exciting news Tuesday morning, as this appearance was not simply another impressive achievement for Olandria but something her entire fan base had outright manifested.

“SPORTSLANDRIAAAAAA 😍😍😍🤯🤯🤯🤯,” one commenter proclaimed, to which another responded, “We’re so ready. Been manifesting this for Olandria for so long. I’m so happy for her.”

“Olandria. I am so proud of you!! We knew it!!❤️❤️❤️,” a user added.

“Hold onnnn I know that’s not my close personal friend Olandria??!?!” One fan joked.

“You allowed yourself to dream big… and it’s paying off!” Another penned, “It’s hard not to feel so proud; I have tears in my eyes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Be sure to catch Olandria’s full feature when SI Swimsuit 2026 hits newsstands in May!

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