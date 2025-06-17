Olivia Culpo Is Angelic as Ever on Her Babymoon in Beautiful Ivory Satin Gown
Olivia Culpo is glowing as she steps into a new chapter of life, and, unsurprisingly, her maternity wardrobe has been flawless. The SI Swimsuit alum, who graced the cover of the 2020 issue, turned 33 in May and recently shared a breathtaking carousel of coastal photos from a sunset getaway with husband Christian McCaffrey. The weekend trip doubled as a birthday celebration and a final escape before their little one arrives.
In the cover snap, the supermodel posed with a soft smolder against a dramatic seaside backdrop—mountains, water and a blooming bush of red roses below. The former Miss Universe gently cradled her baby bump while dressed in the most ethereal Brushed Satin Strapless Gown ($225), a floor-length, ivory silhouette made with expectant mothers in mind.
The luxe design featured corset boning at the bodice and a subtle gel band at the bust, providing a secure fit. Crafted from a satin blend that drapes like a dream, the gown hugged Culpo’s growing figure with elegance and ease. She styled the look with a structured white designer purse, a bold gold bangle and her signature bronzy glam, while her dark brown locks were swept back into a sleek half-pony.
The next slide offered a playful switch-up and the Culpo Sisters star donned a sunshine-yellow maxi dress from Ser.o.ya that fit snugly around her belly. She accessorized the look with a matching mini bag from Shop Alexis and dainty strappy heels from The Row.
In a short video clip, she shared an outdoor embrace with McCaffrey, who held her close in front of the serene ocean. Another sweet moment captured the San Francisco 49ers running back snuggling with their mini doodle, Oliver Sprinkles. In the final photo, a cozy morning black and white pic, the Rhode Island native served major cottagecore vibes in a gingham button-up pajama set from SLEEPER.
“Bdays and baby moons 🥰⏳👶🏼,” she captioned the post, keeping the vibe minimal but meaningful.
“These are my favorite 😢,” Kristin Juszczyk commented.
“u still preggers?,” little sister Aurora Culpo joked.
“Love the B&W photo! It’s getting close momma! Love you 🥰,” Peggy Pitre VanDeWeghe chimed.
“You look so stunning in our brushed satin gown 😍😍 obsessed!!,” Bumpsuit exclaimed.
“Gorgyyy! You’re almost at the finish line!!!! 😍,” Sazan Hendrix gushed.
The couple, who got married in a stunning Rhode Island ceremony last June, announced they were expecting their first child this March.