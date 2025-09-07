Olivia Culpo Is One Seriously Stylish WAG, and Her 2021 SI Swim Shoot Proves It
Football season is upon us, which also means fashion lovers will be tuning in to see what the WAGs of the NFL will be sporting this year—and Olivia Culpo just might be one of the most stylish on the sidelines.
A prolific SI Swimsuit model—who posed for the brand multiple times and before landing a cover spot in the 2020 issue—and the wife of San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, Culpo is no stranger to rocking a cool designer look, whether it’s cheering McCaffrey on from the sidelines or strutting her stuff on the sun-soaked sand.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at one of Culpo’s most stylish shoots to date: her 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., shot by photographer Ben Watts!
The aesthetic for Culpo’s most recent shoot with the brand was colorful prints and timeless cuts, with the model donning multiple designer swim looks from fan-favorite brands while in the Sunshine State.
Looking like a slice of sunshine personified in the above photo, it’s easy to see why this incredible strapless string two-piece from Bikini Lovers was selected, as even lounging in a chair, Culpo looks chic. The O-ring detail at the center of the bustline adds an edge thanks to the shining hardware, further elevating the look from poolside basic to closet must-have.
And Culpo certainly knows how to cause a commotion when it comes to her unique takes on classic styles. For instance, the breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore for her wedding to the football superstar made headlines last year thanks to its long-sleeved, high-neckline cut reminiscent of Old Hollywood styles.
She did the same for her 2021 shoot by modeling the above crocheted bikini from Anna Kosturova, where she found beauty in the unexpected combination of knit and swimwear.
And—not dissimilar to Culpo’s overall aesthetic—the model’s definition of what beauty means begins with accepting who you are and what makes you unique.
“I think a lot of insecurities can come from society’s standards or like what you’re told you should believe [...],” she told SI Swimsuit. “To truly just embrace who you are is a beautiful thing [...] Beauty to me is love, charisma, energy.”
But it’s not only bikinis this wonderful WAG knows how to style, as this geometric red, white and blue one-piece from Rudi Gernreich mixed things up during her Florida shoot.
The high-cut and sporty style was perfect for a passionate WAG ready to take on the NFL season—this time with her and McCaffrey’s first child, Colette Annalise, in tow, as the couple welcomed their daughter earlier this summer.
While chatting with PEOPLE about the milestone back in March, the model said, “I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time [...] It’s very special.” And things have only gotten more special as the mother-daughter duo continues to steal our hearts with every Instagram post, where they often sport adorable matching outfits.
Culpo’s husband’s team will take on the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon in their first game of the season, where Culpo and her child will no doubt be cheering on McCaffrey in style!
