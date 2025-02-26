Olivia Dunne Looks Angelic in Ab-Baring New Purple Sports Bra, Leggings Set
Olivia Dunne is serving major fitness fashion inspiration with her latest look. The NCAA gymnastics champion stunned in a matching purple Vuori sports bra and leggings set, effortlessly showcasing her sculpted abs and toned physique. Sitting on the corner seat of a couch, she leaned back with her arms outstretched, elbows bent, exuding confidence and grace.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and posed for Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie feature last year, kept her glam minimal and fresh. Her adorable freckles peeked through a natural base, complemented by a rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a subtle black eyeliner wing.
The 22-year-old has been a longtime fan of Vuori activewear and became an ambassador and campaign star for the brand in 2021. Shop her look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Vuori AllTheForm™ Bra, $64 and AllTheForm™ Legging, $98 (vuoriclothing.com)
“chillaxing in @vuoriclothing blissblend form™ 💕,” she captioned the post shared with her 5.3 million followers. The set is extra special for the fifth-year LSU student as it perfectly aligns with the school’s iconic vibrant purple color. The New Jersey native tagged her location as Baton Rouge. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, the content creator has secured numerous lucrative endorsements, with Vuori being one of her most prominent and longstanding partnerships.
Her long blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek high ponytail. In the cover snap, she served a soft smolder, while the next slide captured her adjusting her light pink scrunchie socks in a candid moment. In the third photo, Dunne perched on her knees on the couch, arms stretched above her head as she held her opposite elbows. The final image showed her lying on her stomach, propping her head up with her hands as her ponytail swung around.
“Mood hottie,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Brooks Nader, who is originally from Baton Rouge and now lives in New York City, commented.
“Taking the Vuori BlissBlend™ collection to the next level with BlissBlend™ Form our most innovative performance fabric yet. It combines the buttery-softness you love, with the lift and hold your sweatier workouts need. So now you have one for stretch and one for lift + support,” the brand wrote on Instagram, explaining how the new launch is an expansion of and adjacent to their signature fabric.
Vuori launched the new BlissBlend Form fabric in five shades (light mist, marsh, bright violet, black and azure), offering a lineup of four products: leggings, shorts ($64), bra and tank ($74).
Shop more at vuoriclothing.com.