Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her Abs in Cutest Festive Cherry Red Leggings, Bra Set
SI Swimsuit star Olivia Dunne’s latest holiday modeling gig might be our favorite one of hers yet. The two-time model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year, and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie feature in the 2024 magazine, certainly knows how to strike a pose.
The LSU gymnast, who is gearing up for her fifth and final competition season with the Tigers beginning in January, partnered with her favorite activewear brand Vuori, for which she has been a longtime ambassador. She donned the cutest cherry red leggings and sports bra set, in their signature high-quality, ultra-soft yet still smoothing bliss blend fabric, and flaunted her long lean figure, sculpted arms and washboard abs against a cozy creamy-beige backdrop.
Vuori AllTheFeels™ Scarlet Bra, $58 and AllTheFeels™ Scarlet Leggings, $98 (vuoriclothing.com)
This set features a scoop neck sports bra offering lightweight support and high-rise leggings. Both pieces are made from a breathable, innovative fabric that is meant to move with you. Shop more at vuoriclothing.com.
In the cover snap, she sat on a textured couch with her knees bent and tucked in, accessorizing with a cozy knit beanie and scrunchy ankle socks on top of the leggings. The 22-year-old showed off her signature soft smolder in one pic, and gorgeous, radiant smile in another. The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were loose with a subtle natural wave, and her glam was effortlessly glowy and sultry, including feathered brows, warm eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, wispy lashes, rosy blush, and glossy pink lips.
“on your wishlist @vuoriclothing❤️🔥,” Dunne captioned the post.
“luvr girl” fellow SI Swim model Olivia Ponton commented.
“I need you under my tree,” Lily Chee added.
“The cutest ever,” fellow 2024 rookie and DJ Xandra Pohl chimed.
“This color on you is perf😍,” Grace Boor declared.
“Red is your color 😍😍,” Katie Feeney agreed.
Dunne began working with Vuori in 2021, as one of the first few NIL athletes to join the company’s influencer marketing roster. Today, she is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, and the founder of the Livvy Fund, an organization connecting fellow young female athletes to financial brand-sponsored opportunities.
“We believe in supporting young, ambitious athletes and helping them achieve their goals,” said Karen Riley-Grant, chief marketing officer. “Our relationship with Livvy is a great example of how we partnered with her early in her career and evolved our partnership to tell her story. As we look toward the future, we will continue to evaluate how we collaborate with NIL partners to aid in building an authentic community of athletes.”