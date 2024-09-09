Olivia Dunne Cheers on LSU Football in Black Mini Skirt, Zebra Print Knee-High Boots
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne spent part of her weekend cheering on her school’s football team as the Tigers defeated the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, Sept. 7, and she of course did so in style.
The 21-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie shared a carousel of images from the stands on Sunday, which showed off her sleek and stylish game-day look. Rather than opting for her school’s purple and gold color scheme, Dunne rocked all black with a spaghetti strap top, mini skirt with a tiny side slit and knee-high animal print boots. The Livvy Fund founder was pictured alongside teammates Alyona Shchennikova and Chase Brock, and posed for a few solo pics as well.
Dunne wore her long, blonde locks down in slight waves and accessorized her look with a pair of trendy gold-rimmed sunglasses. “Can i get a geaux tigers?!” she inquired in her IG caption.
“Don’t be fooled she yelled ‘home run,’” sister Julz Dunne teased in the comments section. Olivia is currently dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, and can often be spotted in the stands at his Pittsburgh Pirates games.
“The best of times!!” Shchennikova added. “I love youuuu.”
“Gorgeous 😍😍,” Grace Boor gushed.
“The boots are giving 😍,” someone else complimented of Dunne’s trendy footwear.
“BOOTS GO CRAZY,” teammate Sierra Ballard concurred.
Dunne elected to return to LSU for her fifth and final year of competition with the LSU Tigers, following the team’s NCAA championship victory earlier this spring. Read more about her decision here.