Olivia Dunne Sports Cozy Gray Two-Piece Set for First Trip Back to Alma Mater
Olivia Dunne is headed back to her Alma Mater this weekend, and you better believe she’s doing so in her signature style.
Posting to her Instagram account on Friday evening, the former Louisiana State University student, retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model took a private jet to visit her former stomping ground. And she looked incredibly comfy while doing so, which was a real change of pace from a week filled with red carpet walks, New York Fashion Week fun and gorgeous ball gowns.
Styling
Captioning the energetic clip, “Geaux tigahs #lsu #football #college #louisiana,” Dunne danced toward the staircase of a private jet with a bottle of bubbles in hand. She mouthed along to the words of Doechii’s hit song “NISSAN ALTIMA” while text over the video read “going back to LSU for the first time as an alumni” with an appropriate tiger and purple heart emoji.
For her jet-set fashion, the athlete sported a cozy two-piece gray set consisting of a simple cropped tank and low-rise, fold-over flared pants, serving up some serious Y2K vibes. She accessorized with a pair of rectangular sunglasses and a few dainty pieces of silver jewelry. She left her long blonde hair down, natural and wavy, with her makeup at a minimum for a perfect, relaxed travel day glam.
Brand collaboration
The Instagram reel appeared to be part of an ad collaboration between Dunne and the brand Amalfi Private Jets, which also posted videos to their own TikTok account in tandem to tell a full story.
In Dunne’s first TikTok about her travels, she noted that she’d forgotten her ID at home and was therefore unable to travel commercially, causing her and her friends to miss their initial flight. Then, in a video posted to the Amalfi Private Jets TikTok account, a clip showed Dunne calling the brand to secure alternate transportation to still make it to LSU on time, with the gentleman in the video breaking down everything needed to make it happen, noting that the cost of the experience for Dunne would be around $24,000.
Fans and followers
And plenty of Dunne’s followers and famous friends hopped into her comment sections on both Instagram and TikTok to chat about the partnership, as well as her journey back to the place where it all began:
“Geaux tigers,” Kelsey Anderson concurred, referencing her Instagram caption.
“Perioddd,” Aleah Cruz Finnegan applauded.
“amalfi jets saving the day,” one commenter noted on TikTok.
“Have a great weekend back at LSU! They’re lucky to have you as their Alumni!” Another fan wrote.