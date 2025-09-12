Move Over, Cinderella—Olivia Dunne’s Sparkly NYFW Mini Dress Was Pure Magic
We’re calling it now—Olivia Dunne is coming out of New York Fashion Week a true style star. And next year? She’ll be a front row fixture.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model hit the town for Kate Barton’s 2025 runway presentation on September 11, and she looked every bit the fashion “It Girl” in one of the designer’s original pieces.
Livvy’s look
Dunne—who presented at the VMAs earlier this week—wore the Peyton Cowl-Neck Mini Dress, a dazzling sky-blue number crafted from a lightweight shimmering fabric, complete with a soft drape, slim silhouette and detachable leather brooch. It flattered the former elite gymnast’s sculpted frame and showed off her toned arms and legs to perfection.
The 22-year-old paired the sparkly mini with bedazzled strappy silver heels and Barton’s signature fishbowl purse—a whimsical, playful accessory that many at the show wore some version of.
Eagle-eyed fans might recognize Barton’s label from the SI Swimsuit launch party in May, where Dunne first rocked a dress from the designer. That cheeky, futuristic latex mint green red carpet moment marked her debut as a cover girl—and now, she’s fully stepping into her fashion era.
Dunne styled the Cinderella-coded mini with diamond huggie earrings and a luxe tennis bracelet, letting her glowing glam do the rest. Her makeup featured a radiant base, rosy blush, glossy pink lip and her signature winged eyeliner, with faux freckles dusted across her cheeks for a sun-kissed finish. The New Jersey native’s blonde locks were straight, smooth and tucked behind her ears for a polished final touch.
SI Swimsuit history
Dunne’s presence at Fashion Week feels like a natural next step. She’s not only a content creator and retired NCAA gymnast but also a three-time SI Swimsuit star. After first posing for the brand in 2023 in Puerto Rico and returning for a vibrant 60th Anniversary shoot in Portugal, she posed in Bermuda this year with photographer Ben Watts.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me,” she gushed about the milestone. “You have to seize every opportunity that comes your way.”
Now, as she fully embraces her post-grad era, Dunne continues to balance entrepreneurship, influence and advocacy with ease. She’s consistently one of the highest-paid social media stars and uses her platform to support young athletes through initiatives like the Livvy Fund.
And on nights like these, when she steps out in designer glam and steals the NYFW spotlight, she reminds us that being comfortable in your own skin can also look incredibly chic.