Olivia Dunne Dazzles in Plunging Satin Halter-Neck Gown Alongside Paul Skenes for MLB BBWAA Awards
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes once again proved they’re the stylish “it” couple to watch when stepping out for a glamorous and celebratory evening on Saturday, Jan. 25. In honor of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher’s 2024 NL Rookie of the Year win, the pair attended the MLB’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) awards dinner in New York, which was a star-studded event. Both of their families accompanied the athlete couple and took photos showing off their formal ‘fits.
Of course, the two-time SI Swimsuit model looked breathtaking as she matched her blue satin gown to her crystalline blue eyes. Featuring a halter plunging neckline, her floor-length dress hugged her curves perfectly and looked great against her sun-kissed tan. Going full glam, she wore a smoky eye, winged eyeliner and her signature brightening inner corner highlight around her eyes. Her golden blonde locks were styled in loose curls that fell perfectly down her shoulders and in each photo she wowed with her gorgeous smile. Completing the look, she opted for white open-toed heels.
As for Skenes, the LSU alum matched his girlfriend with a blue suit featuring subtle designs throughout and blue satin accents, completing the look with a blue bowtie. This pair has certainly perfected their professional photo poses by now, but don’t just take our word for it:
Also at the dinner, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani was honored with the NL MVP Award and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received the AL MVP Award—both accepted virtually. Yankees pitcher Luis Gil received the AL Rookie of the Year Award. As for the NL ROY winner, Skenes made sure to express his gratitude for the honor.
“I would like to clear the air on something. I know when the award was announced, my reaction wasn’t as bubbly and ecstatic as some of the other people, but I am very excited and truly honored to win this award,” said Skenes, referring to the moment he found out he won ROY, which was captured on video.
Seen below, Dunne, Skenes and Dunne’s parents were picture-perfect at the special event.
Taking to her Instagram story, the LSU gymnast shared behind the scenes snaps from their night out, with one particularly sweet photo showing her reaching up to fix Skene’s collar. They enjoyed the weekend in New York, with another snap showing them taking a walk through Central Park on Sunday.
After meeting at LSU, Dunne and Skenes have been together for over a year. According to the gymnast, their relationship works so well because of their differences. “I feel like we’re like yin and yang,” she shared.
Dunne made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, featured as an athlete when posing for Ben Watts in Puerto Rico, and she returned in 2024 as a rookie when reuniting with Watts in Portugal.