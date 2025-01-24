Olivia Dunne Is All Loved-Up on Paul Skenes in Adorable New TikTok Video
Olivia Dunne is back on TikTok after the hours-long ban in the United States last weekend, and she couldn’t help but share a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The two met while in school at LSU, where Dunne is currently in her fifth and final year with the women’s gymnastics team, and they’ve shared so many sweet moments online ever since confirming their romance in August 2023.
For the latest, the two-time SI Swimsuit model shared a compilation of clips, showing the pair indulging in some adorable PDA along with videos of Skene playing with her dog. Set to the viral TikTok song “Chest Pain (I Love)” by Malcolm Todd, Dunne looked happier than ever throughout the heartfelt footage. “He’s ight;)💕,” she cheekily captioned the post shared with her 8 million followers.
Watch the TikTok video here.
Fans of the two athletes absolutely love to see them happy together, so it’s no surprise many flocked to Dunne’s replies section to share their love for her latest video.
“U look so happy 🥺,” one wrote.
“Love the 2 of you together!” said another.
“He definitely is! You two are adorable! 💕⚾,” a third commented.
“Y’all are just precious ❤️❤️,” commented another.
Dunne, who debuted on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 when traveling to Puerto Rico to pose for Ben Watts’s lens and returned for the 2024 issue when reuniting with Watts in Portugal, never shies away from documenting milestones with Skenes. From celebrating his Rookie of the Year title to stepping out together for the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show, Dunne’s Instagram is full of snaps from their biggest moments as a couple.
While Dunne, who is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media and the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, lives her life on the internet, Skenes is more reserved when it comes to sharing with the public. According to the 22-year-old New Jersey native, their differences are what make their relationship thrive. “I feel like we’re like yin and yang,” she expressed.
“We’re just very opposite and I feel like it really works,” Dunne added. “I think that we play off of one another and make each other better.”
And as Dunne supports her beau in all of his athletic endeavors, the same can be said about Skene with her achievements. Dunne is mid-season with the LSU Tigers, traveling to different states for meets, and the MLB player has shown up to support her. Fans love to see him in the crowd and sharing videos of his gymnast girlfriend on social media.
Speaking of the Tigers, the gymnastics team will compete against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark. tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET.