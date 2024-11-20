Olivia Dunne Continues to Celebrate Paul Skenes’s Rookie of the Year Win With Cutest PDA-Filled Photos
We’re obsessed with the way Paul Skenes is looking at Olivia Dunne in her latest Instagram post: smitten, in love and like he knows he has the most proud girlfriend. The LSU gymnast, who is in her fifth and final competition season with the reigning NCAA women’s gymnastics champions, the Tigers, shared the sweetest series of photos celebrating the MLB pitcher’s new Rookie of the Year title. The Pittsburgh Pirates player, who was called up as the No. 1 draft pick to the professional league this year and has been an absolute standout all season, was just named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year this week.
The 22-year-old and Dunne, also 22, received the news together and the reaction photos and videos are absolutely adorable.
Skenes had a remarkable rookie season with an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings (23 starts) with 32 walks and 170 strikeouts. This summer he became the fifth rookie ever to start for the All-Star game.
“that was cool,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has posed for the brand in Puerto Rico and Portugal, captioned the carousel shared with her 5.4 million followers on Nov. 19.
She donned a beautiful cherry red midi dress that perfectly hugged her sculpted, toned figure, while Skenes donned a muted gray-blue blazer, white button-up and slacks. In the second pic, the model held a massive cookie cake that read “Rookie & a Cookie. Congrats ROY!” In the next pic, the couple shared a sweet, cozy embrace and in the final slide Skenes posed with a little dog in his lap.
“This is awesome!! Congrats to Paul!” Katie Feeney exclaimed.
“never seen u so happy 🥲,” Katie Sigmond commented.
“ROY and a hottie next to him slayyyyyyy,” one fan added.
“This is cool. It puts a bow on this past year, and we can kind of look forward to next year. It’s been awesome, just seeing the fans, seeing what sports mean to this city [Pittsburgh], gives up hope to what we can do next year and have the city unite around the Pirates,” Skenes said about the accomplishment. “The biggest thing is [to] just stay present through it all. That‘s helped me this year. I’ve surrounded myself with good people and I’ve been super lucky to experience all the things that I have. I’m just going to try to continue to stay present and enjoy the ride.”
The couple were first romantically linked when she was spotted in his jersey at the College World Series last June, and they have been inseparable ever since.
“Watching Paul’s rookie season was like, honestly, watching a unicorn. It was like a fairy tale. The thing that impressed me most was how quickly he went through the minor leagues and went to the big leagues and dominated. It was so admirable,” Dunne gushed. “I definitely think the thing that makes Paul elite is his mindset, and I try to take that into my gymnastics and I try to get advice from him, and I just think he’s so disciplined and I really admire that. I love him so much and I’m so proud of him.”