Olivia Dunne’s Glamorous Baby Blue Checkered Swimsuit Is Our Current Vacation Staple
When it comes to swimwear, we think it’s fair to say that we here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have done our due diligence. By that, we’re referring to the hours the team spends sifting through popular styles, sourcing worthwhile brands and assessing fits.
Each year, the magazine features upwards of two dozen models, each of whom sports at least five different styles on the set of their photo shoots. But, as you can imagine, that’s only a small fraction of the number of swimsuits that the fashion editors choose for consideration.
The fashion editors aren’t simply pulling from popular brands or assessing options based on fit, though. Every year, each photo shoot is assigned a theme—a certain aesthetic inspired by the location or current fashion trends, etc. For example, one of the photo shoots for the 2024 issue took place in the Duoro Valley, a verdant green oasis along the Duoro River in Portugal.
As you can imagine, styling for the photo shoot was easily inspired by the setting itself. The natural beauty—and the general countryside aesthetic—lent itself to two different current fashion trends: balletcore and cottagecore. When choosing swimwear for the photo shoot, the fashion editors chose to lean heavily into the two styles. And the resulting picks were just what you might imagine: feminine, frilly and floral.
The sets featured pastel hues, ruffles, bows and dainty details. The jewelry and accessories, by contrast, were vintage and edgy. Take the following Olivia Dunne look, for example. The two-time brand model was one of a handful who posed for photos captured by Ben Watts in the Duoro Valley. The following Four Three Seven swimwear set perfectly encapsulates the aesthetic that the brand was trying to achieve in Portugal.
We love this swimsuit for its silhouette—what’s more flattering than an underwire top?—and for its baby blue hue. The combination of its gingham print, ruffled detailing and lace trimming made it a perfect pick for the ballet and cottagecore aesthetic on set.
Four Three Seven The Delphine Top, $43 and The Camille Bottoms, $38 (shop437.com)
This set features a flattering underwire top (in the sweetest shade of baby blue and white checker) and matching high-waisted, ruched bottoms in the same print. It was a perfect pick for the Portugal photo shoot—and would be an equally perfect pick for your next warm-weather vacation. It’s flattering and chic. What more could you want?