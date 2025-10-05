We’re Still Thinking About Olivia Dunne’s Hot Gold Birthday Look Days Later
Olivia Dunne may have celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this week, but the celebration vibes are far from over.
The LSU gymnastics champ and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star took to Instagram and TikTok throughout the following days to share more moments from her big day, and the content just confirmed what we already knew: that gold vintage mini dress lives in our heads rent-free.
The birthday look that started it all
On Sunday, Sept. 30, the New Jersey native stepped out in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village with boyfriend and MLB pitcher Paul Skenes for an early birthday dinner. Paparazzi photos showed the couple glowing and all smiles—Skenes even held the car door open like a true gentleman.
Dunne wore a vintage champagne-colored Dolce & Gabbana mini dress from the brand’s 2003 archive, reworked and sourced by stylist Janet Mandell. The piece featured black lingerie-style straps, balconette cups and a luxe glossy sheen, hugging her sculpted frame perfectly. She paired the dress with pointed black slingbacks, a neutral Gucci monogram purse and her signature glowy glam: feathered brows, rosy cheeks, sharp winged liner and a glossy pink lip.
Her new NYC apartment as the perfect backdrop
She continued the festivities at her brand new NYC apartment that night in the most Pinterest-worthy way.
“a tini bit older🍸🎂,” Dunne posed atop her kitchen island, legs crossed, black heels kicked to the side and a single funfetti cupcake perched in a martini glass.
Her pin-straight blonde hair was tucked behind her ears as she looked off to the side with a kissy face in one snap, then blew out her birthday candle in another. A later photo captured her sipping red wine at a dimly-lit restaurant table with a sassy, confident wink. A gold hand chain added a little sparkle to the celebratory ’fit.
TikTok trend, birthday edition
Naturally, Dunne brought her sense of humor and internet savviness to the party, too. She hopped on the “Sugar On My Tongue ” TikTok trend using a clever fridge POV shot, kicking off the video by opening the fridge door to reveal a cupcake in her hand.
She mouthed along to the Tyler, The Creator song: “Like sugar on my tongue, tongue, tongue / Your body is so sweet, sweet, sweet...”
Then blew out the candle and took a bite, closing the loop with the caption: “Jordan year babyyyy🎂 #23 #birthday #bday.”
A sweet surprise from her no.1 fan
To top it all off, Skenes planned a surprise balloon setup in her new abode, which Dunne shared in another TikTok on her actual birthday on Wednesday. “To be loved is to be seen,” she wrote on the screen, and added in the caption, “I could cry😭💞 #birthday #surprise #bf.”