Olivia Dunne’s 11 Hottest Fashion Moments That Have Us Obsessed
Two-time SI Swimsuit model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is known for many talents. Not only is she a star on the gymnastics mat, having competed in multiple U.S. Classics and helped the LSU Tigers win their first NCAA Championships earlier this year, but she’s also a social media phenomenon as the most-followed female college athlete. With a combined 13.3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, the New Jersey native’s fans are heavily invested in her everyday updates—from red carpet events to casual hangouts and everything in between.
And one of the many reasons fans love to keep up with Dunne is because of her taste in style, which is evident whenever she decides to dress up. Not only has she blown us away with her bathing suits on the pages of SI Swimsuit, but she’s also looked fabulous at public events and other celebrations. Without further ado, here are 11 of our favorite looks from the gymnast.
One of Dunne’s most memorable looks to date came this year when she attended the 2024 ESPY Awards in July. The gymnast looked stunning in a metallic gold gown with a halter neckline and a dramatic, flowy bottom. As she posed on the red carpet, she held her dress out, as seen in the photo above, showing off how awesome of a look it was. She wore her hair out of her face with clips on each side with a smoky eye look.
Also this year, Dunne attended the SI Swimsuit launch party in May, taking to New York City wearing a long-sleeved black pantsuit from Jovani with silver embellishments on the midriff, which also featured a sheer cut-out. She paired the pantsuit with long, dangly silver earrings which worked perfectly. It was certainly a unique look, and one we won’t forget anytime soon.
Taking it back to 2023, Dunne made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut for our magazine last year, all but breaking the internet with her photos. One of our favorite looks from that photo shoot was the white cut-out one-piece featuring gold hooks from Christopher Esber, which complemented Dunne’s tanned skin so well. One-pieces have certainly evolved over the years, and this one is quite flattering.
Of course, some of our favorite outfits from Dunne are her gymnastics leotards—she never fails to impress with them. In the photos above, the internet personality posed for her LSU media day photos for her 2024-2025 school year, marking her fifth and final go at the Baton Rouge, La. college. Unsurprisingly, Dunne’s leotard featured a whole lot of sparkles, this time primarily black with the LSU purple and gold as accent colors.
Dunne kept the celebrations going for the 2024 SI Swimsuit magazine launch, this time attending our red carpet event in Hollywood, Fla. She wore a show-stopping black gown featuring a bandeau top and sheer material around her midriff and legs which showed off her abs and toned thighs. As for shoes, she rocked simple clear heels. Embracing the tropical location, she opted for loose beach waves which looked great to complete the look.
We have to keep throwing it back to Dunne’s SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot because she wore so many fantastic suits posing in Puerto Rico. In the photo above, the athlete looked gorgeous in a black two-piece featuring a gold hook that attached the top to the bottom. No, that’s not a two-piece Dunne was rocking—the pieces, by È TIJEN, are sold separately. We don’t think we’ve seen a suit quite like this one ever before, making it one of the gymnast’s most jaw-dropping looks.
Dunne didn’t make her SI Swimsuit debut until 2023, but she’d been wowing her fans with her own photos for years prior which proved she’s a natural in front of the camera. In 2022, the gymnast took to Instagram to show off her intricate pink one-piece swimsuit, which featured multiple cut-outs throughout and gold pendants on the fabric. She channeled her inner Barbie, completing the look with a pink glossy lip and glittery silver eyeshadow.
Even with arm candy by her side, we can’t stop staring at the glittery floor-length gown Dunne wore to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show this summer. At the event, the LSU student posed with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, looking like an absolute power couple. Dunne stunned on the red carpet, with her sparkly halter top gown demanding an audience. Skenes, an LSU alum, dressed to impress as well with a white suit.
As stylish as Dunne is, it’s no surprise she goes all out for Halloween. Our favorite costume of hers came in 2023 when she dressed up as Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. With platinum blonde hair, she totally fits into the dragon-riding family and she blew her followers away with the Instagram carousel above.
This year’s ESPY Awards wasn’t the first one Dunne attended, and neither was it the first one she made an incredible fashion statement at. In July 2023, the gymnast rocked a one-shoulder floor-length black gown with cut-outs around the chest and midriff. She completed the look with black heels. Cut-outs are clearly her signature style, can’t you tell? Dunne looked flawless with her tanned skin, hair pinned back out of her face and simple jewelry.
Last but certainly not least is Dunne’s red hot look from another event celebrating this year’s SI Swimsuit magazine launch, this time taking place in Hollywood, Fla. The athlete joined other brand models for a VIP party at the Boras Pool and Dunne fit the vibe perfectly. This look was a departure from the gymnast’s typical style—and it totally worked. The red mini dress was completely sheer on the sleeves along with the chest and midriff areas, featuring a bandeau top. Her shoes, red heels, perfectly matched the dress. Another part of this look we really love is Dunne's slicked-back hair and red lip. The complete look was without a doubt a statement and we’re still obsessed.