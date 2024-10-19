Here’s How Olivia Dunne Hoped Her First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Would Inspire Others
When Olivia Dunne found out she would be featured in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she was ecstatic. “I was jumping up and down,” she revealed to the team while on set in Puerto Rico. Even though it was supposed to be a secret, she couldn’t help but immediately call her mother and give her the good news. “I had to tell my mom,” she explained. “It was surreal.”
The now fifth-year LSU gymnast was overjoyed, there’s no denying it. Of course, she looked forward to the trip, the swimwear and the photos. But it was about more than that for the 22-year-old. Dunne was excited to have the chance to inspire.
With a burgeoning social media following and established NIL success (which includes The Livvy Fund, an initiative to help other female athletes profit off of their own names, images and likenesses), the young athlete has already established herself as somewhat of an inspiration. People undoubtedly look up to her. Her spot on the pages of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue was just another chance to share her messaging with the world.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling,” she explained on set. “And you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
On set in Puerto Rico, Dunne certainly was all three—an athlete, student and model. And she continues to be, too. The New Jersey native returned to the annual issue this year as a rookie. In Portugal, she was yet again an athlete (on the brink of helping the LSU gymnastics team to their first NCAA Championship in program history), a student (a senior this time around) and a model.
But it all started with that first SI Swimsuit trip last year. On the beaches of Puerto Rico, Dunne got a taste of what it means to be a part of the brand family—and she couldn’t help but return for more in 2024. We were happy to have her back, too. After all, the snapshots from her 2023 feature, captured by Ben Watts, were just too good—we needed to double down.
Here are just a few of those incredible snaps from Dunne’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.