2024 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Recap: Celebrating From New York City to Florida
After much anticipation, the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue finally hit newsstands last week, featuring seven different incredible covers. In addition to a triptych composed of 27 brand legends, models Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton and Gayle King also graced the front of this year’s publication.
Over the last several days, brand models, SI Swimsuit staff and VIP guests had a wonderful time celebrating the 60th anniversary magazine. Below, find an overview of it all, from the red carpet launch party in New York City to several days worth of incredible events in Hollywood, Fla.
Thursday, May 16: Red carpet and 60th anniversary celebration
Models stepped out on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City in their absolute best styles. Find a few of our favorite looks from the evening here (including chic ensembles from Olivia Dunne, Leyna Bloom and Brooks Nader), in addition to a few more highlights, below.
“The 60th was such an important moment for us,” Day stated on the red carpet of the momentous occasion. “We have evolved so much as a brand, really, specifically in the last decade, and it was important for me to really highlight that and celebrate that and try and capture what an important brand we have become and the important conversations that we’re hosting.”
After walking the carpet, models and guests headed into the venue for an evening cocktail celebration full of food, drinks and dancing. A surprise performance by rappers Ja Rule and Fat Joe made for an unforgettable evening.
Friday, May 17: Flight to Florida and VIP party
After a fun-filled evening, SI Swimsuit models woke up bright and early on Friday morning to catch a flight to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Following hair and makeup, brand stars attended an outdoor VIP party at the Boras Pool, and they brought their best cocktail attire out for the occasion. Check out a few of our favorite cut-out ensembles from the evening along with several sheer dresses that caught our eye.
Saturday, May 18: Day 1 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 and wrap party
Models kicked Saturday morning off with a private brunch held on the east terrace patio of the Hard Rock Hollywood venue. After mingling and fueling up for the day, brand stars headed to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, a poolside event that was open to the public and featured several different interactive activities.
Gold Bond, the official skin sponsor of the 60th anniversary issue, was on hand with plenty of products to help guests remain hydrated, nourished and radiant this summer. Additionally, Tarte Cosmetics offered up makeup samples, while guests also had the opportunity to create custom charm bracelets, courtesy of Electric Picks.
Attendees enjoyed model meet and greets and had the opportunity to experience various eras of SI Swimsuit through fun activities like personalizing denim Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-branded denim bags (reminiscent of the 1990s) and neon fanny packs (circa 1980).
Following an afternoon of fun in the sun, models enjoyed a bit of down time (and a quick wardrobe change) before heading to ABIAKA restaurant for a glamorous wrap party in honor of the 60th anniversary issue and its brand stars. And while each woman embraced her personal style for the occasion, the unanimous unofficial dress code of the evening included lots of all-black and gold ensembles.
After the strolling dinner buffet event, models and VIP guests attended an after-hours rooftop party at DAER Nightclub, which included a surprise performance by Ne-Yo.
Sunday, May 19: Day 2 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024
The whirlwind of activity concluded on Sunday, and the morning began with a workout led by four-time SI Swimsuit star Katie Austin, followed by a sound bath meditation conducted by rookieSharina Gutierrez. The remainder of the day was dedicated to rest and rejuvenation, and attendees had the opportunity to recover with the aid of lymphatic massages and IV drips.
That's officially a wrap! Thank you for joining us to celebrate the 60th anniversary magazine