2024 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Recap: Celebrating From New York City to Florida

The release of the 60th anniversary magazine called for several legendary events.

Cara O’Bleness

Kate Love, Lily Aldridge, Maye Musk and Kate Upton
Kate Love, Lily Aldridge, Maye Musk and Kate Upton / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After much anticipation, the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue finally hit newsstands last week, featuring seven different incredible covers. In addition to a triptych composed of 27 brand legends, models Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton and Gayle King also graced the front of this year’s publication.

Over the last several days, brand models, SI Swimsuit staff and VIP guests had a wonderful time celebrating the 60th anniversary magazine. Below, find an overview of it all, from the red carpet launch party in New York City to several days worth of incredible events in Hollywood, Fla.

Thursday, May 16: Red carpet and 60th anniversary celebration

Models stepped out on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City in their absolute best styles. Find a few of our favorite looks from the evening here (including chic ensembles from Olivia Dunne, Leyna Bloom and Brooks Nader), in addition to a few more highlights, below.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halima Aden
Halima Aden / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“The 60th was such an important moment for us,” Day stated on the red carpet of the momentous occasion. “We have evolved so much as a brand, really, specifically in the last decade, and it was important for me to really highlight that and celebrate that and try and capture what an important brand we have become and the important conversations that we’re hosting.”

After walking the carpet, models and guests headed into the venue for an evening cocktail celebration full of food, drinks and dancing. A surprise performance by rappers Ja Rule and Fat Joe made for an unforgettable evening.

Chanel Iman and Danielle Herrington
Chanel Iman and Danielle Herrington / Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Molly Sims
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Molly Sims / Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk
Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Friday, May 17: Flight to Florida and VIP party

After a fun-filled evening, SI Swimsuit models woke up bright and early on Friday morning to catch a flight to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Following hair and makeup, brand stars attended an outdoor VIP party at the Boras Pool, and they brought their best cocktail attire out for the occasion. Check out a few of our favorite cut-out ensembles from the evening along with several sheer dresses that caught our eye.

Xandra Pohl and Olivia Dunne
Xandra Pohl and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Yu Tsai and Kate Upton
Yu Tsai and Kate Upton / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Roshumba Williams
Roshumba Williams / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Saturday, May 18: Day 1 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 and wrap party

Models kicked Saturday morning off with a private brunch held on the east terrace patio of the Hard Rock Hollywood venue. After mingling and fueling up for the day, brand stars headed to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, a poolside event that was open to the public and featured several different interactive activities.

Gold Bond, the official skin sponsor of the 60th anniversary issue, was on hand with plenty of products to help guests remain hydrated, nourished and radiant this summer. Additionally, Tarte Cosmetics offered up makeup samples, while guests also had the opportunity to create custom charm bracelets, courtesy of Electric Picks.

Attendees enjoyed model meet and greets and had the opportunity to experience various eras of SI Swimsuit through fun activities like personalizing denim Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-branded denim bags (reminiscent of the 1990s) and neon fanny packs (circa 1980).

Kate Love, Christie Brinkley and Brooks Nader
Kate Love, Christie Brinkley and Brooks Nader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Sharina Gutierrez and Nina Cash
Sharina Gutierrez and Nina Cash / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Following an afternoon of fun in the sun, models enjoyed a bit of down time (and a quick wardrobe change) before heading to ABIAKA restaurant for a glamorous wrap party in honor of the 60th anniversary issue and its brand stars. And while each woman embraced her personal style for the occasion, the unanimous unofficial dress code of the evening included lots of all-black and gold ensembles.

After the strolling dinner buffet event, models and VIP guests attended an after-hours rooftop party at DAER Nightclub, which included a surprise performance by Ne-Yo.

Brenna Huckaby
Brenna Huckaby / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Sixtine
Sixtine / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sunday, May 19: Day 2 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024

The whirlwind of activity concluded on Sunday, and the morning began with a workout led by four-time SI Swimsuit star Katie Austin, followed by a sound bath meditation conducted by rookieSharina Gutierrez. The remainder of the day was dedicated to rest and rejuvenation, and attendees had the opportunity to recover with the aid of lymphatic massages and IV drips.

Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl
Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Katie Austin and Penny Lane
Katie Austin and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Berkleigh Wright and Christen Harper
Berkleigh Wright and Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

That’s officially a wrap! Thank you for joining us to celebrate the 60th anniversary magazine, and be sure to order a print copy of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue here.

Cara O'Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.