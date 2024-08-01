Olivia Dunne Is All Smiles in Paris Wearing USA Knit Sweater, Black Bodycon Dress
Gymnast Olivia Dunne is scheduling in some exploration and good food while she attends the 2024 Olympics in Paris, in addition to cheering on Team USA. The NCAA champion, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, recently announced she will be returning to LSU for a fifth and final season with the Tigers.
The 21-year-old watched while Simone Biles and the Golden Girls dominated and won gold at the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals round on Tuesday afternoon with a score of 171.296. And with the medal, Biles, 27, made history as the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympics.
It has been an exciting few days, for sure, and Dunne is soaking it all in in the City of Light, while also proving her chic Parisian style. In a new Instagram post, she was captured in the stands in front of the beach volleyball Olympic court with an incredible view of the Eiffel Tower. The content creator was photographed from behind for a cheeky snap, which showed off her sculpted figure as she served a soft smile for the camera. Dunne donned a long black bodycon dress with a white knit sweater featuring a USA flag draped around her shoulders for a preppy French moment.
“Pardon my french…,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.
The New Jersey native’s blonde locks were loose, long and smooth with a few front pieces pinned back. In the following snap, she posed leaning against a quintessential Parisian window with the sun shining on her face. Dunne showed off her toned legs and arms in a dainty white tank top and denim cargo mini skirt. In another pic, she paired the same top with a black pleated skirt as she sat on her hotel room balcony railing at night.