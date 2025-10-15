Olivia Dunne Poses on Italian Balcony in Sweet White Bandeau Swim Look
Olivia Dunne is turning up the heat in Italy.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the 2025 issue after a vibrant photo shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts, is taking her content global. The 23-year-old and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, jetted to the Amalfi Coast for a romantic, off-season escape shortly after cheering on the Tigers football team in Baton Rouge.
The couple, who have earned the title “LSU royalty” for good reason—Skenes led his team to a College World Series title in 2023 and Dunne helped secure LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship in 2024—seem to be making the most of their fall downtime.
Watch the video here.
Balcony views and bikini bliss
In her latest TikTok, Dunne participated in the “girl, whatever” trend, showing off the kind of unbothered joy that can only come from sunshine, sea views and an Amalfi breeze. Her slim, sculpted figure, tiny waist and toned legs and arms were on full display under the beautiful, clear blue skies.
She posed on a scenic balcony overlooking sparkling waters, lush green cliffs and colorful houses dotting the coastline. The New Jersey native wore a white bandeau bikini with a gold O-ring center and classic hipster-cut bottoms. Her platinum blonde locks were down and tousled and she kept her glam minimal: glowy skin, brushed-up brows and that unmistakable post-summer radiance.
“Girl, whatever,” read the on-screen text, while the caption read “honestly tho #italy.”
SI Swimsuit star power
The social media sensation made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and returned in 2024 before earning a coveted cover star spot in 2025.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” she gushed. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
She opened the runway for SI Swimsuit this past summer during the annual Swim Week show at Miami’s W South Beach, her first time walking a fashion runway, and has since continued leaning into modeling, content creation and brand partnerships.
Building her empire
Outside of fashion, Dunne is also making major moves in real estate and business. The Forbes Top Creator honoree recently purchased properties in both New York City and Jupiter, Fla., while continuing to advocate for female athletes through her Livvy Fund.