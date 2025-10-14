Olivia Dunne Puts Fierce Spin on Game Day Glamour With Paul Skenes at LSU
The queen is back, and she brought her king!
LSU gymnastics legend Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater on Saturday, Oct. 11, to cheer on the Tigers as they faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The final score was a triumphant 20–10 win for the home team. But on the sidelines, Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, were the undisputed MVPs of style and star power.
A glam take on tailgate fashion
The 23-year-old model turned heads in a zebra print sequin mini dress with thick straps, a high neckline and a curve-hugging silhouette. The edgy neutral tones of the dress popped against her platinum blonde locks, styled in a slicked-back ponytail. The three-time SI Swimsuit star, who landed on the cover of the 2025 issue, added a western twist with a pair of brown cowboy boots and topped off the look with her signature fresh-faced glam featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a glossy pink pout.
Skenes, also 23, kept it cool in a short-sleeve purple floral button-down and white jeans. The Pittsburgh Pirates star repped LSU in style while standing by Dunne’s side, the couple posing for sweet photos on the field and greeting fans in the stands.
Campus royalty
Dubbed “LSU royalty” by ESPN and followers alike, Dunne and Skenes were spotted throughout Tiger Stadium, mingling with current baseball and gymnastics athletes and soaking in the energy of the crowd. Their presence didn’t go unnoticed; social media lit up with sightings, candid photos and plenty of love for the It couple.
It certainly was a sweet, nostalgic date night for the pair who met in college, but it was also a special homecoming moment for Dunne, who helped bring home LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics title in 2024 before retiring from the sport earlier this year. Since then, she’s leaned fully into her role as a model, influencer and entrepreneur—landing on Forbes’s Top Creators list multiple times and attending major events from NYFW to the US Open. She also just purchased property in New York City and Jupiter, Fla.
The couple also graced the front of a GQ Sports issue in April.
From Baton Rouge to Italy
The duo didn’t stick around in Louisiana long. Soon after the game, Dunne and Skenes boarded a flight to Italy for an off-season getaway. The timing couldn’t have been better: European crowds are minimal in early fall, giving them a rare moment to unwind before Skenes gears up for 2026 season training and Dunne returns to her busy post-grad schedule.
They’ve been making headlines all year long, whether it’s with adorable TikToks from their travels, viral game day moments or surprise birthday balloon setups, and this weekend proved they’re not slowing down anytime soon.