Olivia Dunne Puts Fierce Spin on Game Day Glamour With Paul Skenes at LSU

Ananya Panchal

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

The queen is back, and she brought her king!

LSU gymnastics legend Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater on Saturday, Oct. 11, to cheer on the Tigers as they faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The final score was a triumphant 20–10 win for the home team. But on the sidelines, Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, were the undisputed MVPs of style and star power.

A glam take on tailgate fashion

The 23-year-old model turned heads in a zebra print sequin mini dress with thick straps, a high neckline and a curve-hugging silhouette. The edgy neutral tones of the dress popped against her platinum blonde locks, styled in a slicked-back ponytail. The three-time SI Swimsuit star, who landed on the cover of the 2025 issue, added a western twist with a pair of brown cowboy boots and topped off the look with her signature fresh-faced glam featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a glossy pink pout.

Skenes, also 23, kept it cool in a short-sleeve purple floral button-down and white jeans. The Pittsburgh Pirates star repped LSU in style while standing by Dunne’s side, the couple posing for sweet photos on the field and greeting fans in the stands.

Campus royalty

Dubbed “LSU royalty” by ESPN and followers alike, Dunne and Skenes were spotted throughout Tiger Stadium, mingling with current baseball and gymnastics athletes and soaking in the energy of the crowd. Their presence didn’t go unnoticed; social media lit up with sightings, candid photos and plenty of love for the It couple.

It certainly was a sweet, nostalgic date night for the pair who met in college, but it was also a special homecoming moment for Dunne, who helped bring home LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics title in 2024 before retiring from the sport earlier this year. Since then, she’s leaned fully into her role as a model, influencer and entrepreneur—landing on Forbes’s Top Creators list multiple times and attending major events from NYFW to the US Open. She also just purchased property in New York City and Jupiter, Fla.

The couple also graced the front of a GQ Sports issue in April.

From Baton Rouge to Italy

The duo didn’t stick around in Louisiana long. Soon after the game, Dunne and Skenes boarded a flight to Italy for an off-season getaway. The timing couldn’t have been better: European crowds are minimal in early fall, giving them a rare moment to unwind before Skenes gears up for 2026 season training and Dunne returns to her busy post-grad schedule.

They’ve been making headlines all year long, whether it’s with adorable TikToks from their travels, viral game day moments or surprise birthday balloon setups, and this weekend proved they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

