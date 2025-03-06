Olivia Dunne Lounges in Bed Rocking Sleep Tee, Micro Shorts for Crocs Collab
Olivia Dunne just collaborated with Crocs to deliver a partnership worth applauding. The LSU gymnast took to Instagram to post a fun handful of photos showing off her relaxed yet fashionable lounge wear, as well as her pearly white pair of shoes that look like they were made just for her.
In the new post, Dunne—who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 with her Puerto Rico photo shoot captured by Ben Watts—sported a classic white loose-fitting T-shirt. The cropped nature of the tee gives her an opportunity to flaunt her slim frame before introducing the black micro shorts she paired with it. This classic black and white combo is only further elevated by her white low-cut socks with black lettuce edges. However, it’s her clean white Crocs with gold Jibbitz that truly brighten the outfit.
Upon looking closely, Dunne’s last name could be seen spelled out on one shoe. It also has a gold bow-tie decal. As for the second shoe, various Jibbitz such as stars, circles and other various shapes were added for a fun touch.
There’s no doubt that everyone has a look this simple and classic in their wardrobe. Perhaps fans will follow in Dunne’s footsteps, starting a trend with their very own pair of custom Crocs. She certainly wouldn’t mind, as she implored her followers to nab a pair or two for their closets.
Only months after completing her undergraduate degree from LSU, the 22-year-old athlete, who is now in graduate school, continues to land amazing collaborations with brands such as Crocs and her ongoing partnership with Vuori Clothing. With the clothing company, aimed to deliver high-quality athletic and casual wear, she has photographed many different collections, including the beloved Halo Essentials.
Halo Essentials features an array of affordable and comfortable performance wear that can be worn while working out or for everyday attire. Its stretchy fabric allows for all types of activities, while its carefully selected choice of colors allows customers to mix and match how they see fit. Dunne reps the black items in the collection.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The items that Dunne dons in the above photo include the Halo Essential Wideleg ($108) and the Halo Essential Bra ($48). She also has the Restore Full Zip Hoodie ($138). The hoodie is selling out fast, speaking to just how necessary it is to have it as part of one’s casual clothing items.
Fans who are inspired to purchase items from Crocs and Vuori Clothing because of Dunne would be satisfied in knowing they have a complete outfit to wear for the gym or a walk outside. Her influence strikes again!