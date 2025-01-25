Olivia Ponton Is an ‘Island Girl’ With Latest Polka Dot Bikini Vacation Snaps
Olivia Ponton knows there’s nothing better than a tropical getaway with your best friend. The two-time SI Swimsuit model is living her best life in Hawaii with BFF Emma Brooks, soaking up the sun and enjoying the unmatched vibes of a girls’ trip with their crew.
The Florida native’s recent Instagram posts look straight out of a paradise mood board. In one snap, she posed alongside Brooke Flecca in the back of a pickup truck, radiating effortless vacation energy. Ponton showed off her super sculpted abs, tiny waist, and toned figure in a navy blue and white polka dot string bikini. With one hand in the air and her long blonde locks blowing in the wind, she accessorized with chunky gold drop earrings and a swirly pendant necklace, completing the ultimate tropical look.
The image, along with the fun, flirty, summery photos that followed, exuded a vibrant 2016 Tumblr-inspired aesthetic. Ponton also shared a breathtaking video of the scenery, capturing her and her friends driving through lush green forests framed by miles of majestic mountains in the distance.
Check out the post here.
“i’m blocking the view??? we are the view,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 2.9 million followers.
“LIVin her best life,” fellow SI Swim model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne commented.
“Love you,” Zoe McDougall wrote.
“💚💚🍡🍡 Pure perfection 💜💜🍒🍒,” Natasha Galkina chimed.
In another playful and personality-filled post shared on Instagram on Jan. 23, Ponton climbed a towering tree and struck a series of dynamic poses against its trunk. Behind her, a breathtaking sunset and ocean view added to the idyllic scene. She wore a casual yet chic outfit featuring a brown tank top and a low-rise khaki cargo mini skirt.
The content creator, who has amassed a following of 7.6 million on TikTok, shifted between poses—smiling, laughing, throwing her arms in the air and gazing out over the ocean—reminding everyone of her status as a modeling icon. The Alo Yoga, Aerie, and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador accessorized with a few colorful beaded bracelets and embraced the moment with adventurous barefoot charm, embodying carefree, summery energy.
island girl👙🍵🦋🧜♀️,” she captioned the video, set to the sound of the iab sounds edit version of “LOVE.” Watch here.
“This is adorable,” fellow content creator Ella Mendelsohn, whom Ponton just traveled to Turks and Caicos with, commented.
“pretty angel,” Brooks chimed.
“yeppp,” Xandra Pohl wrote.
“You’re the cutest,” one fan complimented.