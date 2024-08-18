Olivia Ponton Puts a Sparkly, Underwire Twist on Moody, Classic Black Two-Piece in Dominica
Olivia Ponton was a mesmerizing beachside vision on the shores and forests of Dominica. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to the Caribbean island country with photographer Amanda Pratt for her feature in last year‘s SI Swimsuit magazine, made her debut the year prior, posing for James Macari in Montenegro.
For the 2023 issue, the It Ends With Us actress donned the most stunning series of bold, unique, over-the-top bikinis and one-pieces. Ponton, 22 dazzled in a variety of styles from sparkles, shimmers and sequins to spacecore-coded daring cut-out monokinis.
One suit in particular has caught our eye again recently, and the sustainable Bain De Minuit two-piece is still available for purchase. Shop the bikini at the link below, or check out more from the Canada-based brand at baindeminuitswim.com.
Bianca Top Noir Glitters, €85 and Bianca Bottom Noir Glitters, €80 (baindeminuitswim.com)
This shiny charcoal set features a flattering, medium-coverage underwire style top, juxtaposed by strappy thong bottoms. The suit, described on the website as “timeless, classy and sexy” is made from the brand’s signature eco lurex fabric that is 100% sustainable.
Today, the content creator has built her platform around being an inspiration to and advocate for the young LGBTQ+ community. The Florida native, who has amassed a following of 7.7 million on TikTok and 2.9 million on Instagram, is constantly offering candid stories about her life, as well as insight into her modeling career and sharing her best fashion, lifestyle and beauty tips and tricks.