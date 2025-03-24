The Internet Can’t Get Over Olivia Rodrigo’s Red Hot Leather Bodysuit for Lollapalooza Chile
When it comes to stunning stage outfits, Olivia Rodrigo continues to have the internet in a chokehold. The most recent example is the red hot ensemble she wore to wow her Lollapalooza crowd in Chile.
Forget her past signature color of purple! Red is proving to be one of her best as the scarlet red bodysuit she put on for the show is everything. Starting with the top of the bodysuit which included a curved neckline filled with silver rings, the corset bodice had an array of cutouts including one at the chest and two just below her waist.
She sported black fishnet tights for this look as well as a pair of tall black combat boots. Without a doubt, this outfit is certainly going down in Rodrigo’s fashion hall of fame. And we’re not the only ones who think so. Since her performance on Friday, March 21, fans have been in a frenzy, obsessing over the look across social media platforms. On a post shared by Rodrigo, her comments section has been abuzz with compliments.
“My favorite look of all time on u,” Dylan Mulvaney wrote.
“I’m so obsessed with u ❤️🔥,” said another.
“All I have to say is, how do you stay calm watching this Louis?” a hilarious comment read, referring to Rodrigo’s boyfriend Louis Partridge.
“NO CAUSE YOURE ACTUALLY EVERYTHING TO ME,” another added.
Headlining Lollapalooza is nothing short of a stellar accomplishment for the 22-year-old singer, cementing that she is an artist the world can’t help but keep their attention on. The sky is truly not even a limit for this superstar as she has already secured three Grammy Award wins for her debut album SOUR and six Grammy nominations for her sophomore album GUTS. Now, the world lies in wait wondering what’s next for Rodrigo.
Rumors around her third album continue to swirl, so much so that fans believe they may have cracked the code behind the name of her next project.
According to Seventeen, fans believe Rodrigo’s next album will be called LUCK after noticing that a series of Instagram photos and captions hint at the four-letter title. Her fandom believes her polka-dot outfits and inclusion of a ladybug in one of her photo dumps is a giveaway to what she has up her sleeves. However, no hint seems to be more obvious to fans than Rodrigo flat-out mentioning “luck” in her birthday post in February.
“Thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!!” the “Bad Idea Right” singer wrote. “Grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!💋❤️🐞.”
Needless to say, these are only theories and fans have to wait for Rodrigo to confirm for herself what is coming next. Until then, however, she’s living out the success of her first two albums on major stages across the world.