Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Black Leather Curve-Hugging Dress for ‘Vanity Fair’ Party, Cozies Up to Louis Partridge
Olivia Rodrigo has officially entered her bombshell era. The GUTS singer, who has recently been embracing a more sultry, high-fashion aesthetic, turned heads at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 2 in a stunning black leather gown fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway.
The pop star wore a sleek Roberto Cavalli design that perfectly hugged her figure and cinched at her waist. The dress featured a body-skimming fit, halter straps, a deep sweetheart neckline and a crisp dramatic mermaid silhouette, cutting off just above her ankles to reveal pointed-toed black pumps.
The ensemble seamlessly blended her edgy rockstar energy with old Hollywood glamour and a sense of ‘90s sophistication. Keeping the jewelry to a minimum, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist added some sparkle to her look with dangly earrings and a few diamond rings, allowing letting the designer dress take center stage.
The 22-year-old’s glam was equally striking. Her long dark locks were parted to one side with sleek soft waves toward the bottom. Her makeup featured a flawless, luminous base topped off with feathered brows, rosy cheeks, chiseled cheekbones and a natural glossy berry-stained lip.
Rodrigo was spotted mingling with a star-studded guest list, but one interaction in particular had fans buzzing. The “Good 4 U” singer cozied up to boyfriend and British actor Louis Partridge, whom she was first spotted with in London in October 2023. The two have been practically inseparable ever since, frequently seen together at events and outings in cities all over the world. Their undeniable chemistry was on full display at the high-profile soirée this weekend.
The two posed leaning on each other for the paparazzi once inside the event and even snapped a pic with the other Gen-Z it couple: Tate Mcrae and the Kid Laroi.
Despite the entire world on their case begging for more relationship content and the media constantly writing about the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star and Enola Holmes actor, the pair are pretty private about their romance.
“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” Partridge, 21, told British Vogue. “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”