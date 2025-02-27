‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Stuns in Silver Plunging Halter-Neck Gown With High Slit
Madison Bailey is the gift that keeps on giving in the fashion world as she stunned in a wonderful gown that would make anyone do a double take. Her appearance at Vanity Fair x Instagram’s most recent red carpet event, “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood,” is certainly one for the books.
Bailey’s outfit consisted of a halter-neck-to-deep-plunge upper half with an open-chested bodice that put her glowy skin at the front and center. The bottom of the dress extended to create the floor-length lower half. A sultry high slit also made an appearance, quickly becoming the main event of the look. The only thing that could beat this exquisite dress is the Outer Banks star’s undeniably gorgeous face card. Her glam makeup look was absolutely flawless, from the sharp inner-winged eyeliner to the slightly nude lip gloss.
An up-do with her black and brown highlighted wavy hair coupled perfectly with the piece, as did the silver earrings.
Bailey wasn’t the only one who delivered a jaw-dropping look, as some of her fellow Outer Banks stars were also dressed to the nines at the event. Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes and Carlacia Grant stood by her side on the red carpet, totally serving.
Outside of her role as Kiara Carrera in Outer Banks—which she will play for the very last time in the fifth and final season—the 26-year-old star is preoccupied with the music industry with the release of her single, “Honestly,” which was released in December 2024. The single follows “The Grey,” which was released in September 2024.
“I’m still in the process of finding my sound, and I’m trying to not be too strict on myself with that,” Bailey told Allure in January. “I like so many different genres—I love jazz, R&B, hip-hop. I’m not going to rap on a song, but I try not to limit myself."
“My sister just texted me the other day, because I have a lyric in ‘The Grey’ [that says] ‘It’s alright to be stuck in the middle,’ and my nephew went to my sister and said, ‘Is Aunt Maddie actually stuck? Where the heck is she stuck?’” Bailey shared. “I kept them in mind writing that; I was thinking, What message do I want to leave the world?”
Between her outfits that her fans live for and her success as an actress and musician, it’s safe to say Bailey has already made her mark on the world. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to see what else she has in store.