Paige Spiranac and More March-Born SI Swimsuit Models Had Ravishing Rookie Features

In addition to their titles as SI Swimsuit legends, a trio of brand staples, including Paige Spiranac, Hailey Clauson and Nina Agdal, share a festive commonality. The models, who were given the honor as brand stalwarts in 2024, all celebrate their birthday in March.

Before their big days, we’re throwing it back to their first SI Swimsuit shoots and resurfacing some sweet sentiments from the brand staples on their awe-inspiring tenures in the fold.

2018 in Aruba

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Spiranac made her introduction to the magazine as a featured athlete in the 2018 issue, when she traveled to Bermuda for her monochromatic swimwear feature. Six years later, she headed to the Sunshine State for her second shoot with the magazine as a brand legend.

Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Dolce&Gabbana. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is an incredible honor,” she told the magazine on the milestone. “It has been a catalyst in changing who I am as a person and how I’ve progressed in my career. The support from SI and the impact it has had is indescribable.”

The model celebrates her birthday on March 26.

2015 in Kauai, Hawai’i

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Clauson’s SI Swimsuit debut took place in Hawai’i in 2015, one year before she scored her first cover spot on the fold. She posed for the magazine every year from 2015 through 2019, then again in 2022, 2023 and as a brand legend in 2024.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazurra. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“The first time I shot with SI swim I was 19 years old and now 10 years later I get to shoot with some of the most beautiful icons that inspired me of to become a model,” she wrote to Instagram in 2024. “Young Hailey would be so proud 🥲🥹🫶🏼”.

The model celebrates her birthday on March 7.

2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Agdal posed for her rookie campaign in 2012 and photographed with the magazine every year thereafter through 2017. She notched her first cover with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014, and a decade later, returned for her latest solo shoot in Belize and her SI Swimsuit legend feature in Florida.

Nina Agdal was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by MaisonMet. Shoes by Betzábe | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I didn’t really know what I was doing," Agdal admitted of her rookie campaign 12 years after it hit newsstands. "I still kind of don’t, but back then I really didn't know what I was doing. I was more nervous, obviously, being in a swimsuit and knowing how many people [were] going to see.” She later added, “But [it’s] a completely different feeling from then to now.”

The model celebrates her birthday on March 26.

