Paige Spiranac and More March-Born SI Swimsuit Models Had Ravishing Rookie Features
In addition to their titles as SI Swimsuit legends, a trio of brand staples, including Paige Spiranac, Hailey Clauson and Nina Agdal, share a festive commonality. The models, who were given the honor as brand stalwarts in 2024, all celebrate their birthday in March.
Before their big days, we’re throwing it back to their first SI Swimsuit shoots and resurfacing some sweet sentiments from the brand staples on their awe-inspiring tenures in the fold.
Paige Spiranac
2018 in Aruba
Spiranac made her introduction to the magazine as a featured athlete in the 2018 issue, when she traveled to Bermuda for her monochromatic swimwear feature. Six years later, she headed to the Sunshine State for her second shoot with the magazine as a brand legend.
2024 in Hollywood, Fla.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is an incredible honor,” she told the magazine on the milestone. “It has been a catalyst in changing who I am as a person and how I’ve progressed in my career. The support from SI and the impact it has had is indescribable.”
The model celebrates her birthday on March 26.
Hailey Clauson
2015 in Kauai, Hawai’i
Clauson’s SI Swimsuit debut took place in Hawai’i in 2015, one year before she scored her first cover spot on the fold. She posed for the magazine every year from 2015 through 2019, then again in 2022, 2023 and as a brand legend in 2024.
2024 in Hollywood, Fla.
“The first time I shot with SI swim I was 19 years old and now 10 years later I get to shoot with some of the most beautiful icons that inspired me of to become a model,” she wrote to Instagram in 2024. “Young Hailey would be so proud 🥲🥹🫶🏼”.
The model celebrates her birthday on March 7.
Nina Agdal
2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles
Agdal posed for her rookie campaign in 2012 and photographed with the magazine every year thereafter through 2017. She notched her first cover with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014, and a decade later, returned for her latest solo shoot in Belize and her SI Swimsuit legend feature in Florida.
2024 in Hollywood, Fla.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing," Agdal admitted of her rookie campaign 12 years after it hit newsstands. "I still kind of don’t, but back then I really didn't know what I was doing. I was more nervous, obviously, being in a swimsuit and knowing how many people [were] going to see.” She later added, “But [it’s] a completely different feeling from then to now.”
The model celebrates her birthday on March 26.
Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.