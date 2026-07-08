Paige Spiranac Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With New Swimwear Pics

Paige Spiranac is reminding her fans that she is, in fact, an SI Swimsuit legend. The content creator and former professional golfer posted a five-slide carousel of bikini pics on Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, which has quickly sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the first snapshot, Spiranac posed with her eyes closed as she looked up toward the sunny sky above her. The 33-year-old Colorado native wore a blue and green tie-dyed bikini adorned with yellow and orange floral accents. She posed with her thumb looped through her bikini strap in the next slide, grinned for the camera in a close-up in another and ended with two pics of herself smizing into the camera lens. Spiranac appeared fresh-faced in the snapshots, while her blonde locks were tousled and hung loose around her shoulders.

“Sunshine and tan lines☀️👙🍉,” Spiranac captioned the post she shared with her four million followers.

“Stunning as always! 😍,” one fan gushed in the comments section.

“SLAY BBY,” fellow golfer Hannah Leiner cheered.

“Unbelievably spectacular 😍,” another follower added.

Though Spiranac is primarily known for her golf content, she is also a two-time SI Swimsuit model. The former Division I athlete first posed for the magazine in 2018, when she was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Spiranac returned to the fold in 2024 to pose for Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. That year, she was deemed a brand legend and landed on a triptych cover alongside fellow icons of the magazine.

If your swimwear wardrobe could use a refresh and you’re a fan of the tie-dye aesthetic Spiranac displayed in her latest Instagram post, shop a few styles inspired by her look below.

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Los Angeles Apparel

This purple tie-dye print is super summery and the string ties on both the top and bottom allow for an adjustable fit. Plus, at an affordable price point, this is a great way to try out the pattern on a budget.

Tropic of C

If you tend to gravitate toward a moodier color palette, this Tropic of C bikini is an excellent option. And if you end up loving the silhouette, the two-piece is available in tons of additional signature and limited-edition colors and prints.

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