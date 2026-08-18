Christen Goff, Gabi Moura and More Models Shine on 2026 SI Swimsuit Set in Fort Myers, Fla.

Five familiar faces and two rookies were photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, and all seven women created some serious magic in front of Katherine Goguen’s lens. Among the models photographed in the Sunshine State for this year’s magazine were Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann, all of whom took something different away from their time on set.

We captured plenty of behind-the-scenes magic for you, from the professionalism models showcased on set despite unseasonably cold temperatures to an incredibly sweet milestone one brand star announced while on location. Plus, another model shared powerful insights from her rookie shoot, while someone else offered up some meaningful reflections from her work with the brand over the years. Our time on location in the Fort Myers, Fla., area for this year’s issue was one for the books and the resulting galleries are absolutely stunning.

Below, relive just a few moments that went into making the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla.

‘Pinch me’ realizations

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Shirt and shorts by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“I’m still like, on a high. I just wanted to pinch myself, like I’m really a Sports Illustrated rookie,” Olandria stated. She later added, “At first, I was just posing in front of the water all cute, then all of a sudden the sun came out, something came over me, I ran into the water, got down on my knees, soaked my body with water and started playing with my hair and just had so many playful shots.”

One model’s favorite shoot to date

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

While Goff has been featured in every SI Swimsuit Issue since co-winning the 2021 Swim Search, she noted that the styling on set this year was top notch. “Dare I say, some of my favorite looks we’ve ever done,” she said.

Staying present

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Jacket by Rick Owens. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sanders, a brand legend, urged herself to stay in the moment while on set this year. “Please take a moment and pause with me,” she wrote to herself. “You remember how [younger] you dreamed about your first shoot with SI Swim? Well, let me hold your hand while I say this. Beauty, this is year 8.”

Being prepared for an early call time

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa State Park, Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Most SI Swimsuit shoots get started before the sun rises, meaning models have to be ready for the first shot early on in the day. Sims’s call time was at 3:45 a.m., but she didn’t bat an eyelash. “You kind of just have to rip the Band-Aid off,” she said with a laugh. “The sun wasn’t even up yet.”

Words of advice for rookie models, plus a major reveal!

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“I feel like before my first shoot, I was so nervous,” Austin told Moura. “And so there’s no need to be nervous because it’s just the funnest day and the team is so lovely and so fun and everyone is just so enjoyable. And just, I don’t know, be yourself. Enjoy it. Take everything in, don’t be nervous ... you’re gonna rock it.”

In addition to sharing some hard-earned wisdom with Moura, the certified fitness trainer also revealed some exciting news to the team while on location: the fact that she was pregnant! Austin and her husband, Lane Armstrong, are expecting a baby girl and the model is due any day now.

More SwimNews